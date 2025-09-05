Scott Gomez takes his Alaska Aces debut during the first period against Colorado on November 14, 2012 in Sullivan Arena. (Erik Hill / ADN archive)

It is the only fitting that the most gifted and accomplished hockey player to get out of the 49th state, will also be the first to be immersed in the American Hockey Hall of Fame.

That distinction will formally belong to Anchorages Scott Gomez during a party on December 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota. But the news that the two-time Stanley Cup winner becomes a National Hall of Famer was announced Wednesday, with Gomez as one of the five members of the 53rd class for induction.

It is a great honor to be initiated into Fame's American hockeyhall, he said in one rack From the Chicago Steel. It is really special to receive the highest honor in our nations is really special. This achievement is a will, not only for me, but also for those who helped me along the way, including USA Hockey, where my journey started.

When the first Alaska in the Hall of Fame is something I am great proud of. I know there will be more, but to become a member of the other names that this honor has received for me is incredible.

Gomez is reminded of the state by his time to play for the Alaska Aces during the NHL-Lockouts of 2004-05 and 2012-2013. Instead of taking more lucrative offers to play in competitions abroad, he decided to play in the small competitions. That movement gave those who supported him when he grew up a chance to personally see him play as a professional without having to travel to the lower 48 or abroad.

Gomez was a pioneer at every level of hockey on which he competed. He achieved the Honors of the Year Honors as a youth of the British Columbia Hockey League and was the first Latino player who received the NHLS Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top cranes of the Leagues, after he was arranged no. 27 by the New Jersey Devils.

Scott Gomez of New Jersey Devils, Right, works for the Puck against Columbus Blue Jackets' Artem Anisimov, from Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday 31 March 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Montreal Canadiens' Scott Gomez, Right, scores a goal against New Jersey Devils -goalkeeper Mike McKenna during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday 2 December 2010, in Newark, NJ (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

During the period of his 16-year career as a Pro, he set 181 goals and 575 assists for 756 points in 1,079 NHL matches in the regular season. He added another 101 points in 149 play -off games after recording 29 goals and 72 assists. His teams qualified for the Postease in 11 of his 16 seasons.

Gomez's remarkable highlights of the career include winning a few Stanley Cups with the Devils in 2000 and 2003, as Olympian in 2006 and representing Team USA for the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1998 and 1999, as well as the Hockey 2004 World Cup.

File – Scott Gomez of New Jersey Devils Drinks from the Stanley Cup After the Devils defeated the Dallas stars in double extension of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Dallas on June 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

His other stops as a professional in the NHL include Stints with the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.

Before he went a sensational career as a professional, Gomez dominated the ice rinks around Alaska and beyond. In his first two years at the East Anchorage High School, he was named twice by player of the year and led Alaska All Stars to a National Championship in the US Hockey.

I think I owe a lot to boys (such as basketball player) Trajan Langdon, the Assassin in Alaskan, he told reporters on Wednesday. When Bobby Knight and (Mike Krzyzewski) and all those guys came to Alaska to recruit him, I remember that my father always put in my ear that if you are good enough, they will find you, so that was a kind of our motto above (in Alaska).

He withdrew in 2016 from playing professional hockey.

Scott Gomez has taken a selfie with fans after the Alaska Aces Alumni Hockey game in Sullivan Arena in Anchorage on November 8, 2019. The two-game series was a fundraising in charities. (Bob Hallinen photo)



Now in his first year as head coach of the Chicago Steel in the USHL, Gomez is the highest layer of junior hockey in the nation.

Also becoming a member of the American Hockey Hall of Fames class of 2025 are the legendary NHL photographer Bruce Bennett and colleague trailing former players Tara Mounsey, Zach Parise and Joe Pavelski.