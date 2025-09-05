Get the entire team, planning and match starting times





Defending champion India will strive to keep their Asia Cup -Kroon in the upcoming Continental T20i tournament, from 9 September in the United Arab Emirates (VAE). Led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Vice-Captain Shubman GillThe Indian Cricket team, littered by stars, will try to continue their dominance in the biennial tournament while keeping a record-expanding ninth title on the holes. Since the founding of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament in 1984, India has been the most successful team in the competition history with eight titles (seven ODI and one T20i). The Indian Mens Cricket team goes to the 17th edition of the Asia Cup as the reigning champions after they had defeated hosts Sri Lanka with 10 wickets in the 2023 final in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In the meantime, India have been placed in group A of the Asia Cup 2025, next to hosts of VAE, Pakistan and Oman. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka are bat in group B. India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the VAE in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 10 September. The men in blue will then lock up horns with arch-rival Pakistan in the long-awaited group A collision in Dubai on September 14. They will be confronted with Oman in their last group match in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. According to the Asia Cup 2025 format, the top two teams of each group will be eligible for a super four phase of one group. After the conclusion of the Super Four stage, the top two teams will arrive in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on 28 September. All eyes will be again on Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill, who emerged as the leading Run scorer in the 2023 edition. Gill collected 302 points in six games on an impressive average of 75.50, including a century and two fifties. Apart from Gill, skipper Suryakumar, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are part of Indias Many varied Batting line-up. Premier Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Spearheads Indias Bowling Department. Arshdep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the other bowling options for the defensive champions. Wicketkeeper-Batter Jitesh Sharma also plays in Indias 15-man team for the Asia Cup 2025. Titans Duo Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar, next to Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal are part of the reserve list. Indias Asia Cup 2025 Scheme and India Match Start Times Always are Standard Time (ISt) in India Day and date Agreement Location Time (is) Wednesday 10 September India versus United Arab Emirates Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 20:00 Sunday, September 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 20:00 Friday, September 19 India versus Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 20:00 Indias Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicket-keeper) Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldep,),),), Hurkse), Holk, Holk, Holk, Hurkse), Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Holk, Hurks). Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurgel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gujarattitansipl.com/news/asia-cup-2025-india-preview-schedule-fixtures-venue-match-start-times-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos