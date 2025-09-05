Sports
Where to watch NFL Thursday evening Football Eagles-Cowboys Game Live Live Tonight
NFL Week 1 Best bets: Why we love Ravens, Lions and Steelers
Lorenzo Reyes is back for another season of the best bets. He explains why he takes the ravens about accounts, lions about packers and stalkers about Jets.
- The NFL season 2025 starts with the Dallas Cowboys opposite the Philadelphia Eagles.
- The competition is scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:20 pm on Lincoln Financial Field.
- Viewers can watch the game on NBC Sports or stream on Peacock and NFL+.
- Local broadcasts are available on WCAU NBC10 in Philadelphia and KXAS NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The 2025 NFL season starts with the Dallas Cowboys travel to Lincoln Financial Field around the Philadelphia Eagles On Thursday.
This is what you need to know about how to lookThe Eagles Vs. The Cowboysthis evening matchup Thenfl week 1 scheduleAnd more.
What time does Philadelphia Eagles–Dallas Cowboys Game starts tonight, Thursday, September 4, 2025? When is NFL Thursday evening a football match with football Eagles-Cowboys today?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Will play at 8:20 pm Thursday, September 4, 2025.
View Cowboys-Eagles Premature Promotion with Fubo
What channel is Dallas Cowboys vs Phaibeldphia Eagles Thursday evening football on tonight, Thursday 6 September 2025? How to watch NFL Regular regular season week 1 football match today
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Will be broadcast on NBC Sports at 8:20 pm Thursday, September 4, 2025:
How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys Thursday Night Football Game: Philadelphia TV Channel
Here is where to look Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game locally, according to Eagles.com:
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
How to watch cowboys on Eagles on Thursday evening football match: Dallas-Fort Worth TV Channel
Here is where to look Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game locally, according to dallascowboys.com:
How to stream NFL in season Eagles vs Cowboys football match tonight, Thursday 6 September 2025. Where to watch Cowboys-Eagles match today
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will flowsPeacock And NFL+ At 8:20 pm Thursday, September 4, 2025. Fans can download NFL+ in theApple App Storeor onGoogle Play.
View Eagles vs. Cowboys with Peacock
When do the regular season matches of 2025 NFL start? On what date is the NFL opening match for the regular season?
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Regular seasonal schedule
2024 Philadelphia Eagles Regular season record
Dallas Cowboys: 12-5
2025 Dallas Cowboys Regular schedule
2024 Dallas Cowboys Record
Can't view our images?Click here to see them.
2025 NFL preseason Team schedules: complete team-by-team schedule of games
Complete 2025 NFL NFL Regual Season Lan: the games of each team, full TV -Line -Up
Chris Simsis a producer of digital content at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter:@Chrisfsims.
|
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
