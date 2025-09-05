Alcaraz and Djokovics contrast Careers in the foreground in Scintilling Semi-Final | Our open tennis 2025

CArlos Alcaraz took his last leave from Rod Laver Arena this year, which was consumed by frustration. Losing the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, was painful enough, but the disappointment of Alcarazs was mainly due to how he had lost.

Novak Djokovic had visibly started wrestling with a leg injury early in their quarterfinals of four set, but instead of concentrating on his own game, Alcaraz stared that he stared over the net and thought too much about the state of his opponents instead of what he had to win. While the Spaniards Focus Aarzielen, Djokovics troubles inspired his most offensive, decisive tennis, and he wanted to be a wonderful victory.

That meeting was the last meeting in what has become one of the most unusual rivalry that the sport has seen. At 38 and 22, Djokovic and Alcaraz were born apart for 16 years. Their first meeting in the Madrid Open in May 2022, won by Alcaraz, took place two days after his 19th birthday and two weeks before Djokovic became 35. Given that significant age gap, only one game between them would have been a happy result.

Instead, when they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium for their semi -final game on Friday, they will have met in every big stage in professional tennis: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, the Olympic Games and ATP Finals. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-3 and those meetings have recorded some of the most memorable competitions in the sport, from Alcarazs Recovery to win his first Wimbledon title in 2023 as Djokovics Career Career Career last year with Olympic gold medal-triumph.

The contrasting dynamics of their career has always been first in this competition, where the Serbian fights desperately to retain his high level despite his progressive age, while Alcaraz tries to mature and grow as he gets closer to his physical peak.

Novak Djokovic leads Carlos Alcaraz 5-3 in their head-to-head, including the beating of him in the gold medal match match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo: Claudia Greco/Reuters

This tournament has underlined both challenges. After having spent his early years, despite his hesitant focus and impulsive Scottish selection, Alcaraz has never been so consistent. The 22yearold tries to reach an eighth consecutive final and a third major final in a row. The confidence that he has won from an immense summer has offered him his first run to a Grand Slam Semi-Final without dropping a set. In addition to his improved concentration and clarity of thinking at every point, the development of Alcarazs in an increasingly consistent consistent weapon has been invaluable.

In the meantime, Djokovic has reached a point in his career, where he simply does not know how his body will react to the difficulties to try to compete against the best players in the world in a debilitating Grand Slam tournament in the format of dustets sets. His physical difficulties in the Grand Slam tournaments during this year were clearly warning signals. However, he still performs at such a high level and he is just as resilient as always, which he strengthened with a mental master class in his four-set victory over no. 4 seeds, Taylor Fritz, on Tuesday.

At a basic level, these semi -final Alcarazs draw immense attacking weapons and variety against Djokovics' ability to absorb and neutralize such an attacking pressure, to respond with ruthless depth, direction changes and flawless decision -making. But in a match between two of the most complete players in history, she will adapt to the winner in the heat of the battle. Back in Australia, Djokovics physical struggles left him no choice but at all costs attack. While he served extremely well and Alcaraz smothered with his forehand aggression, the Spaniard simply did not know how to respond.

There will be times when Djokovic Alcarazs tests patience and Scotty tolerance, but given the uncertainty surrounding his physicality and the no. 2 seeds efficient runs through the draw, a similar offensive performance is certainly the 24-way big chance to win. Alcaraz can of course dominate anyone in the world from the baseline, but he will have to return better than in Australia, take his impulsive instincts and do better in the backhand struggle in the favor that Djokovic dominated in his recent victories about the Spaniard. A positive result for Alcaraz is that, unlike Melbourne, they will fight here during the day, raise the viable day conditions that are unparalleled ball pace and spider.

Pass past newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a heads-up in the Weekend promotion Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create a guest account for you Theguardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can complete complete registration at any time. See our data for more information about how we use your data Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

The winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meets Jannik Sinner, the World No 1 and title defender, in the final. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Dppi/Shutterstock

It is of course unlikely that it is easier for the victor in the final. Jannik Sinner, the World No 1 and title defender, will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semifinal on Friday evening. The Canadian has performed admirably this week, but Sinner will prefer to win.

From the perspective of Djokovics, one of the most interesting things in this period of his career is how everything has been a circle. After having spent his earlier years as the third man, charged with downing the duopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he now takes the same position against two players who were born almost two decades after him. Although the opportunities were stacked against him because they were 17 years ago, the simple goal is to frustrate Alcaraz and Sinner for as long as possible.