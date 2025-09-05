

Four years after he last played before the Black Caps, Luteru Ross Poutoa Lole Taylor comes from international cricket pension to help qualify the country of his mother's birth for next year's T20 World Cup.

Taylor played more games for new -Zeeland than any other player – 112 tests, 236 one -day internationals and 102 T20 internationals – but he always believed that contributions in Samoa was part of his life.

“I've always wanted to give back in a certain capacity, but I didn't know I would give back in a playing capacity,” said the 41-year-old.

“I always thought it would coach and coach young children and donate equipment where I could. But it is something I look forward to.”

Samoa is coached by Taylor's friend Tarun Nethula, who played for the Black Caps in 2012, and Nethula wanted to add Taylor to the group that also contains Auckland Aces Allrounder Sean Solia while having a place on a world cup for the first time.

“It's quite a powerful thing if players ask you to retire and help them,” said Taylor.

Taylor played for the last beginning of 2022 for New Zealand and he was only eligible to represent Samoa in April after the required DOWN period of representing a full lidnation to play for an associated country.

He will participate in his first camp with Samoa later this month.



“There are players in Australia, New Zealand and Samoa, it's a bit incoherent, but probably no different than the rugby and rugby League where players come from all parts of the world to come together.

“Samoans are a very family -oriented people and we will have to gel quickly, but I am sure it will be a lot of fun.”

Taylor did not fully store his bat after he had been unsubscribed with the Black Caps and played in Legends and Masters Tournaments in India and Sri Lanka and all over the world.

Known for his safe hands in the briefs, Taylor was good with the idea that he could be put elsewhere in the park for Samoa.

“I am not a spring tip, but I am sure I am still fit enough to run around the border, but hiding a short third man and Korte 45 is probably not a bad thing.”

The difference between playing for the black caps and Samoa would be grim for Taylor.

“The amateurs of everyone, the resources and things will not be the same, but at the same time I am sure that we do our best to represent Samoa as a proud nation.

“It is still about five weeks out of someone's life and they do it for free. You want to clearly represent who you are playing with, but at the same time it is difficult if you are not paid for it. Many of these guys have continued other tours around the world and it is always difficult when you want to juggle the life of the family and also try to represent life.

“I suppose it was no different than what new -Zeeland players had to tolerate in the 1970s and 80s. When I played for new Zeeland that was my task, I didn't have to worry about that side of it.”

Taylor's experience will be valuable to Samoa, because he points out: “There are not many situations that I have not been part of in a cricket capacity”.

“But passing on the knowledge, summarizing situations, I think I will be no different than the leadership roles that I have played for new Zeeland.”

Samoa will be underdogs on the Asia-Pacific Qualification Series in Oman in October.

“We have Oman and Papua -New -Guinea in our swimming pool and then two teams go out in the next round.

“So we probably have the most difficult attraction. Oman and Papua -New Guinea were on the last World Cup, and Papua -New Guinea was in the swimming pool of New Zealand, so it's something we're looking forward to and we will do our best to make that second round and clearly make the world cup in India.”

Reaching a world cup can stimulate the game on the Pacific islands, Taylor said.

“For cricket to constantly grow and be a worldwide game, they must continue to reach different destinations. Samoa has had a major influence on rugby and rugby league, not just on the islands, but with the All Blacks and the Kiwis and in Australia.

“Hopefully this is something that they can grow continuously, and cricket can be a slow burning, but I think this is a good start to increase his profile and show the young Pacific Island -boys that it is now playing for new -Zeeland or for the Pacific Islands that there is another way to go.

“It's just like everything when you make world cups, I think people get up and pick up the profile and see a different path.”

