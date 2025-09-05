Dell withdraws from professional hockey, played 7 seasons in NHL





Aaron Dell announced his retirement of professional hockey on Thursday. The 36-year-old unpredicted keeper played seven seasons in the NHL for the San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. He was 50-50-13 with a 2.92 goals against average, .905 SAVE percentage and five shutouts in 130 regular seasonal matches (106 starts) and had a 3.08 GAA EN .891 savings percentage in four Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Dell played for the last time in the competition for the Sharks when he made 25 Saves in a 3-1 loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins in SAP Center on February 14, 2023. He played the rest of his career in the American Hockey League and the Echl, who appeared in 10 games for San Jose last season. “After 13 seasons of professional hockey it is time for me to hang the skates and leave my match days behind me,” said Dell in an Instagram post. “I wanted to thank all the people who believed in me and supported me during my career. Many ups and downs. An unguarded six-foot-long goalkeeper who got a chance from the San Jose Sharks organization.” Dell, a resident of Airdrie, Alberta, went 49-20-5 with a 2.15 GAA EN .912 SAVE percentage in three seasons at the University of North Dakota. He led the NCAA in victories (30) and GAA (1.79) as a second-year student and after his junior season he was named MVP of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association 2012. He signed at the Sharks on March 4, 2015 and won a NHL-career-high 15 matches in 2017-18. He started a NHL career-high 30 matches for the Sharks in 2019-2020 before the season was paused on March 12 because of worries around the Coronavirus. “Als ik kijk naar enkele van de namen waarmee ik het voorrecht had om mee te werken zoals (Evgeni) Nabokov, (Joe) Thornton, (Joe) Pavelski, (Patrick) Marleau, (Logan) Couture, (Erik) Karlsson, (Brent) Burns en zo veel grote spelers dat ik altijd vrienden zal beschouwen,” zei Dell, “Dell zei. “Ik wil alle on- en off-cice medewerkers en mijn Thank teammates with whom I have worked for the past 13 years. I also want to thank the fans, but I especially want to thank my wife Nicolette, who could continue during this wild roller coaster ride throughout the country so that I could live my dream. “I hope that I have had an impact with some of the young players with whom I played, still haunting their dreams. Without the faith and support of my family I would not be here. I am not sure what the future has for me, but my number 1 priority will be a father and a husband. On the next chapter.”

