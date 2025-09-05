UTSA/Texas State Football Game Fan Information – Utsa Athletics

San Antonio Utsa Athletics has released the following information for fans who are planning to combat the Roadrunners Home opener against Texas State on Saturday 6 September. The kick -off is set at 2.30 pm in the Alamodome.

Pack the Alamodome

UTSA wants to break the programs for the home visit of 56.743 fans on Saturday for the Battle for I-35 against Texas State. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting 210-458-uta (8872) or visits Ticketmaster.com.

Orange

Saturday match is utsas -annual orange out. Fans are encouraged to wear orange and show their support for the Roadrunners.

Improved opportunities for game day

UTSA Athletics offers improved opportunities for game bearing experience such as VideoBoard messages, early-Bird experience, pregame sideline passes and concessions-round-up, all of which offer fans the opportunity to get closer to the promotion and improve the experience for season ticket holders. For more information, go to Goutsa.com.

In addition, fans are encouraged to focus their attention on the Hung video board after each Utsa -Touchdown for the zero flash where they can scan the QR code that is displayed. With the Linked Bold Champions page, UTSA fans can support the football program.

Fan -Weggeefactie

While fans enter Alamodome, they can pick up their set of free Utsa Bam Bams. As fans leave the stadium, Pluckers will hand out coupons for five free wings if Utsa wins.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting 210-458-uta (8872) or visits Ticketmaster.com. UTSA is through the Account manager. For more information, go to goutsa.com/tickets.

All students who are currently registered with UTSA are eligible for free access to all home football matches. UTSA students can buy a maximum of four guest tickets for seats for student section.

For Walk-up sale, the Alamodome Southwest Box Office will be opened at 10 a.m. and all other Alamodome Box offices are opened at 12.00 Customer service windows are located on the northeastern and southeastern box offices.

Clear BAG policy

TheAlamodome Clear BAG policy Is in force throughout the season.

Alamodome entry

With a large crowd that is expected on Saturday, fans are advised to plan ahead, to arrive early for parking options or to use Vias Park & ​​Ride. Visit for a look in the center of Street and Lane Sanantonio.gov.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m., go into the stadium well before the kick -off to avoid long lines. Speed ​​strips will be available at security control points for people without bags. Keep your keys, telephone and wallet before going to the scanners and make sure your tickets are on your phone or loaded on your phone with the brightness of the screen all the way up before you reach the doors.

Holders of the season tickets have a special entrance in Gate 3 near the northeastern corner, as well as special concessions in section 110 (Johnny Rockets) and section 136 (Chikis Texican Grill).

Student seats

Students' seats are general admission within sections 122-131. To cope with the increased student opposition, sections 318-329 are open to the general access seats for students. The spirit of the San Antonio band will occupy sections 127-128.

UTSA students can get their free Birdcage T-shirt from 2025-26 in the student section.

The first home game of the season means that 500 students can welcome the football team in the field for Rowdy Rush.

Parking

Parking in Alamodome Lots A, B and C is limited to fans who have already purchased permits. Alamodome Lots A, B and C will open at 8 am for those who have valid parking passes. Do not enter the plots before the planned opening time or staff asks you to leave and re -enter your place (s) as soon as the plots are open. The Alamodome parking spaces that are close to the game one hour after the conclusion of the game.

Limited ADA parking places are available in Lot A based on who comes first, first grinds. According to the Staats Act, veterans with disabled experienced plates that do not have valid disabled people issued by the State are not allowed to park in ADA accessible spaces. The disabled veteran and ADA board with the state issued accessibility are two separate names.

There are various paid public parking spaces in the general surroundings of the Alamodome and the center of San Antonio. Visit for the available parking spaces in the city in the centerSanantonio.gov.

Tail

Alamodome parking spaces open at 8 am and close an hour after the end of the game. Go to Goutsa.com for more information and city of San Antonio Tailgating guidelines.

Rides

The drop-off and pick-up location for Rideshare users is located in parking D next to Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on the corner of Montana Street and Tower of Americas Way.

Public transport

Will offer Park & ​​Ride Service Traveling to the Alamodome with Round trip for only $ 2.60 with reduced rates for students, soldiers and others who are eligible. Service is supplied fromCrossroads Park & ​​Ride (151 Crossroads Blvd., 78201)AndBrooks Transit Center (3026 Sidney Brooks Drive, 78235) For the competition on Saturday versus Texas State.

Fans have various useful ways to pay. Passes can be purchased online, at the Park & ​​Ride location or via theGomobile+ App. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & ​​Ride location.

UTSA students can use theirU-PassFor service to the game. Viatrans customers and children younger than 5 years of driving for free. Via buspasses are not valid for this service. Vias Day Pass, 7-day pass, 31-day pass and U-Pass are valid for a special event service.

Hello, extensive! (Transport of students)

New this year for students and their guests, IKEA has shown signposting in the North Paseo Bus Oval and Alamodome for pick-up and drop-off locations for free shuttle service to and from the Alamodome for home football matches. Shuttles start with the service at the Alamodome at 11.30 am, passengers will be dropped off at the Robert Thompson Transit Station in the Alamodome, where the return trip starts at the start of the fourth quarter, with the last one hour after the last match.

UTSA Roadrunners Mobile App

Fans can enjoy the Mobile App from the UTSA RoadrunnersApartmentorGoogle PlayAnd look for Utsa Roadrunners.

To be part of the Rowdy Light show during introductions, download/update theUtsa Roadrunners app, click on the MORE menu option at the bottom and then click on Rowdy Light Show And accept all permissions.

Rowdy Town Live in Heb Plaza

Located in Heble Plaza and via bridge on the north side of the Alamodome,Rowdy Town Live Will open at 11.30 am and will be completely free for all UTSA fans to participate in pregame festivities, including a live DJ set, family-friendly carnival style attractions, including a swing ride, video truck, mechanical bull and more, and a autographic session with the 2025 American-Camptballtam..

Deze sponsors zullen activeringen hebben in Rowdy Town Live: Absolute Power Electrical, BMW, Beatbox, Chama Gaucha, Cowboys AC, Floor & DCOR, Gameday Mens Health, Golds Gym, Jumex, Kiolbassa, Nerd Focus, Raising Canes, Space Force, South Texas Ford, Prado Student Living, US Marines, Ut Health San Antonio and Whataburger.

Additional sponsorship activations on the hall in the Alamodome include resort holidays (section 103), South TX Blood & Tissue (Section 104), BMW (section 104), Razing sticks (sections 122124) and RBFCU -Tinen against cancer (sections 105106)

Game Day Experience

Spirit walk will take place at 12.00 utsa -head football coach Jeff Treylor and the football team run from Cherry Street by Roadrunner Alley, which is closed between parking places B and C. Rowdy de Roadrunner, Utsa Chereer and the Spirit of San Antonio (Sosa) band the team walking and the Alamodoom walk in the Game.

will take place at 12.00 utsa -head football coach Jeff Treylor and the football team run from Cherry Street by Roadrunner Alley, which is closed between parking places B and C. Rowdy de Roadrunner, Utsa Chereer and the Spirit of San Antonio (Sosa) band the team walking and the Alamodoom walk in the Game. Fans can buy the latest UTSA clothing and accessories from Rowdy Campus Store This will be set next to Roadrunner Alley, which is located between lots B&C, sales counters are also in the Alamodome at the Plaza level competitions near section 106 and 118.

This will be set next to Roadrunner Alley, which is located between lots B&C, sales counters are also in the Alamodome at the Plaza level competitions near section 106 and 118. Alumni pregame party/tailgate The Alumni Association invites its members to the Forever Rowdy TailgateLocated in Lot B. At the forever repaired tailgate, members of Alumni Association can enjoy free food and drink, buttons and new merchers, while cherishing themselves in the unbeatable Roadrunner Spirit. Food and drinks are available based on who comes first, first grinds. Tickets are not required, but members must display their memberships card card for access.

Information broadcast

Saturday match will be broadcast ESPN+ and via the ESPN app. Jack Benjamin (Play-by-Play) and Ladarrin McLane (analyst) will call the action. UTSA Sports Media Network will broadcast the game live in the San Antonio area at Sportradio AM 760 The Ticket, Online on Ticket760.com and through the free iHeartradio -App. Andy Everett (Play-by-Play), Jay Riley (analyst) and Ed Suarez (reporter) have the call. A two-hour pregame show will be organized by Pat Evans and a postgame show of 45 minutes.

-Auti-