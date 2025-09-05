“I think it's a great opportunity for him,” said predators Assistant GM Jeff Keaty. “Children are a little older, a little stronger, the puck can shoot a little better. It will be more of a challenge for him and a good step for him.”

A potential reorganization of the North American development model can lead to players from 16-18 years old chosen for the CHL and then spend their age of 19 and 20 seasons playing NCAA hockey. Until then, Mackenzie said that the majority of the approximately 220 new players who enter the CHL this season are in that age category of 16-18, with a large component from the United States because those players can now retain NCAA fitness.

However, the age category can also start with the skew in the CHL because players are pressed from NCAA programs prior to their 20th birthday. In previous seasons, NCAA-bound players can spend their age 19-season in the United States Hockey League and then start at the university at the age of 20. Now that that schedule is not there because an 18-year-old from the CHL comes in like a real first-year student, and that older prospect would go to the chl as an “over-bear.”

There is also an extra import player slot, so that each CHL team can wear three players (up from two) from Europe, including possibly 19 or 20-year-olds who would otherwise have stayed in their domestic competitions.

As for whether the CHL looks younger or older, Mackenzie said: “I think it's too early to tell. There are so many other parts about this, in terms of what the rules are around it, in terms of players movement. I think we should wait. And I think we should be careful that we don't make too many assumptions based on six months of data.”

The new model has also made a new approach to find players. Each of the three CHL competitions has separated Bantam concepts of 15 and 16-year-olds by regions in Canada and the US, as well as the CHL Import Draft.

NCAA teams with an ocean of new players to choose from, come up with new ways to find the right players for their systems.

When Dane Jackson took over as a coach at North Dakota in April, one of his first movements was to hire Bryn Chyzyk as general director to supervise the recruitment.

“I think there have been some teams they didn't call GM, but they had more and more boys on the way and looked more and more,” Jackson said. “It is something we talked about as a staff, and that just pushed it over the edge when we saw the Chl open.

“Recruitment is such a large part of building your team at the university. You can coach your ass, but you still need good players to win. I think we just knew that we had to assign more time to the pure recruitment. Byn Chyzyk will be a lot.

Players say that the jump from Junior Hockey to Pro, especially the American Hockey League, can be more difficult than the jump from the AHL to the NHL. Having that NCAA intersection for 18 and 19-year-olds can relieve that challenge.

“They just play against larger and stronger players,” said Horcoff, who is also GM from Grand Rapids, the AHL branch of the Red Wings. “The game is faster, plays against older players; there are a few 24-year-olds at the university. So I just think that for some of these children who are not yet strong enough for pro-hockey, it's a nice buffer. It's a nice place to go as a kind of stopover, to play at a level that is a little faster, a little bigger and a little stronger.”

– – – –

Although NCAA hockey in the headlines is partly because of the McKenna movement, Mackenzie said that the future of the CHL remains rosy.

In addition to McKenna and Verhoeff, most of the top talent for the NHL concept of 2026 this season will play in the CHL, a group that contains Niagara (OHL) attacker Ryan Roobrock, Windsor (OHL), Ethan Belchetz, Spokane (WHL) Defiger Reston and Vancouver.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup, an annual Elite International Summer Under-18 Tournament with some of the best players who introduce their NHL concept season, contain 60 CHL players in the eight teams this year. That included all 24 players with Canada and 13 at the US, the most since 2000.

“I think our philosophy has been the CHL and will develop players to play professional hockey,” said Mackenzie. “That is what we are developing for. We see a considerable amount coming in, and when they get older and make decisions about how they think that the best way to get pro-hockey will be … I think we should see where that is going to see how things are going for those players. I think we feel pretty confident that we have a proven trackrecord in your 19-year year.

There is so much unanswered that this season could come into the picture.

“It will be very interesting to see how it shakes in the coming years, or [NCAA hockey] Will be a normal path for many top players, or if it is still a bit mixed, “said Boston College -coach Greg Brown.” I think with the group that comes this first year, if there are many success stories, they do well in the university and they immediately switch to pro hockey in pro -hockey, then I think it will be a normal path. I am excited to see how it ends. “

Nhl.com senior concept -writer Mike G. Morreale and NHL.com Independent correspondents Stefen Rosner and Lou Korac have contributed to this report