Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Shilanand Lakra answers Craig Fulton's call when India finally clicks in attack

India chief coach Craig Fulton was under pressure after the 2-2 draw against South Korea in the men's hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday, where his team missed a whole series of opportunities. When he came to talk to reporters after the game, he was a bit disappointed but not at all depressed. He was determined that his team would score goals in the next match if they could keep track of the same kind of performance. “I don't think you can play two games and do the same twice. I expect that there will be a difference tomorrow,” he said.

Editor's Picks 2 Related

The difference was clear on Thursday against Malaysia in their second Super 4 match on the Asia Cup. Although he fell in the first minute of the game and was not aware of the opening quarter, the home team clicked in the second and scored three goals there before he finally won the draw 4-1. Manpreet Singh made it right to the rebound after a penalty corner. That was followed by an excellent team goal that ended with an excellent pass by Shilanand Lakra, which was converted by Sukhjeet Singh. Lakra scored the third with a nice deflection and he won the penalty corner that led to the fourth goal, scored by Vivek Sagar Prasad.

So far, the Indian attackers in the tournament have had their fight, but against Malaysia Fulton would have been extremely satisfied with what he saw from Lakra. He has been on an upward curve since he regularly started to be for the senior team. There may have been a few games where he has not had much impact, but there has largely been no mistake in his work percentage. Against Malaysia he had a direct impact with his stick.

Hockey India

“He comes into his own. He has a natural skills. He is fast, he can press, he can score, he can pass, he can avoid. If he feels at ease, if he is mentally in the right place, you will see him shine,” Fulton said about Lakra's performance after the game.

The way in which Lakra created space in a tight situation in the D before he went to Sukhjeet for India's second goal showed his creative capacity and then the way in which he skillfully brushed up the ball in the goal for India's third goal also showed his finish skills.

Even when the result was virtually confirmed, with just a few minutes to play, Lakra pressed and won the ball in the D and almost scored his second of the night with a powerful reverse hit.

Lakra had to undergo a lot of pain to get into the right mentality. When he made his debut in 2018, it was clear that he already had the talent to play regularly for the senior team. But while he took his place, he suffered a terrible knee injury in 2022 for the Pro League matches at home that eventually required an ACL operation. It was a difficult time that became even more a struggle when he lost his father in the same year. He felt terrible to his mother who saw her young son and her husband for months for months.

“Only the person who was wounded knows the pain and the grief. It was a very difficult time. I received a lot of support from my teammates. I saw my seniors play regularly despite the fact that two knee operations had. I had the confidence that I would play again,” Lakra said.

After he got fit, Lakra went back and impressed Fulton, who now trusts the young attacker to play regularly. Under Fulton, Lakra's knowledge about understanding the structure of his team and playing it is greatly improved.

By winning against Malaysia, which has not been lost in the tournament so far, India itself has taken some pressure. A draw or a loss after their match in South Korea would have made the World Cup qualifications Dicey because they have had to do in the last match of the Super 4. China had caused India problems when the teams met during the group phase, before India won 4-3 thanks to a penalty corner of Harmanpreet.

The teams have a day of rest on Friday and will come back to the field to play their last super 4 matches. India, now at the top of the table, must ensure that they do not fall against a loss against China to reach the final.