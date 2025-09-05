



The bad form of England in the White-Ball cricket went on when they were defeated by South Africa to lose the second one-day international and the series with a saving competition. Although it is not nearly as one-sided as hammering in Headingley on Tuesday, a five-run margin did not reflect the nature of the game. Set 331, which would have represented the highest successful chase in an ODI near Lord's, England,, England is short of 325-9. The defeat of the series is the first in England since Harry Brook took the lead over the White-Ball team at the start of the summer, and their fifth in Six ODI series since the World Cup 2023. In moist circumstances, England opted to and lower South Africa to 93-3, only for Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs to rebuild. Breetzke made 85 and Stubbs 58. Dewald Brevis '42 from only 20 balls raised South Africa to 330-8. Although Jofra Archer claimed four Wickets, a combined 10 overs of Spin by Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks 112 cost. England lost Jamie Smith to the first ball of the answer and Ben Duckett for a scratching 14, but the chase was inflamed by Bethell's 58. With Joe Root in Superb Touch for 61, England was in hunting 143-2. Bethell cut to point and carrot was stunned by a distance, the two wickets fell for the addition of only four runs. From that moment on England never came on top of the chase. Jos Butler made 61, Brook 33 and Jacks 39 without ever having control. Archer had a thinner crowd entertained and had left Saqib Mahmood 16 of the last in the company of the last man. Spinner Senuran Muthusamy held his nerve and Archer could not find the six from the last birth that would have tied the scores. England has to win the dead rubber in Southampton on Sunday to prevent it from the end of a home ODI series Clean Sweep for the first time since 2006.

