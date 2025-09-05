Sports
Ten most intriguing NHL team camps. Plus: Take some tips for your Fantasy Hockey League
Red Light -Nieuwsbrief | This is the Athletics Hockey newsletter. Register here to receive red light directly in your inbox.
Good morning, hockey friends. We are only a few days away from real NHL events on the ice, so here were to get ready for what the next is.
The most important dates such as the NHL is set to return
First on the calendar: prospect events. Many teams are connected to a handful of other clubs to allow their young players to compete in mini tournaments, most of which will start at the end of next week.
It is worth checking the website of your teams on exact dates, but the majority is in this next five -day window.
September 11, 15: NHL -Prastenspect camps and tournaments
September 17: Open most NHL -most important training camps
September 20: First Pressean Game (Blues at Stars)
October 4: Last pre -season matches (22 teams in action)
October 6: Final schedule and cap -compliance -Deadline (cut to 23 players at 5 pm et)
October 7: Regular season starts
That happens a lot in the coming four and a half weeks.
The 10 most intriguing teams to watch
Here are my choices for the 10 teams whose training camps will be worthwhile to keep an eye on.
10. New York Islanders
After an 82-point season plagued by the injury and the handling of Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson, the Isles does not get much attention to the year. With No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer Who will be 18 tomorrow Trying to make the team and KHL star Maxim Shabanov another Camp Wildcard, plus new GM Mathieu Darmes positive early returns, there are reasons for intrigues.
9. San Jose Sharks
Of course, the sharks were terrible last season, with a competition-strict 52 points, but every game I tuned to was still worth a watch. Macklin Celebrini is an incredible talent that SuperNova could be as a second -year student, and the two wills Smith and Eklund Will probably also take a step. If Michael Misa cracks the schedule from the camp, it is a lot of the future that contribute to the present. Moreover, Yaroslav Askarov will get a lot of catwalk in the net.
8. Dallas stars
It clearly took Mikko Rantanen a little time to adjust after two huge transactions from the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, but in the play-offs he showed how much a difference maker he can be. The stars will need him to be after throwing a couple of their forward depth, with Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund and Evgeni Dadonov moved to fit into another large salary. Is the next step from Mavrik Bourque the answer?
7. Carolina Hurricanes
Speaking of the walking sticks, they certainly had been busy. Add Nikolaj ehlers and Kandre Miller to other recent newcomers Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Alexander Nikishin, and that is a pretty substantial key make -over in the past six months. Apparently there could also be more. How does it all fit together? And will it be enough to take the next step?
6. Utah Mammoth
JJ Peterka Enten on a line -up that is already filled with talented young scorers, Utah should help improve their somewhat anemic offensive show last year. Can one or two of their younger prospects such as Iginla surprise tide and also have an immediate impact? If so, this can be a fun season in Wasatch -land.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
There is always a lot of eyes on the Leafs, but this training camp is more about who they have lost than who they have added. GM Brad Treliving is trying to replace one of the top offensive talents in the competition (Mitch Marner) with a depth approach, and the everyone's now guess wholl who gets that plum assignment next to Auston Matthews on the top line. Moreover, there is an external shot top perspective Easton Cowan can win a role with a strong show. There is enough in the air for Toronto.
4. Anaheim Ducks
One of one of the incredible nine teams with a new head coach this season, the ducks went big (and controversial) behind the couch By signing Joel Quenneville. He takes over a group that mixes A pile of mandatory young talent (Led by Leo Carlsson) with a few new Greybeards (Chris Kreider and Granlund). When Lukas Dostal is on his head again, there is an outer shot, this is a play -off team in the weak Pacific.
3. Montreal Canadiens
I thought about installing the Habs first, although it is also possible that the Leguide -Hype train is getting out of hand a bit. Although this remains a selection with some important holes (ie 2c), they are also just a lot of fun, and adding Noah Dobson, Zack Bolduc and a full season of Ivan Demidov makes them even better Must-see TV. I think they are the real deal.
2. Vegas Golden Knights
Alex Pietrangelo replaced by Marner is about as seismic as you can get for a competition. How this blue line stands without their veteran steadfast and how Marner plays away from Matthews will only be two things to view early in the year. There Not really a youth movement Comes and some in the entire competition predict one step back, but there is still a lot of talent here.
1. Edmonton Oilers
It seem or not, The Connor McDavid contract interview Become a huge storyline until there is a resolution. Combine that with Edmonton from two consecutive losses in the Stanley Cup final, a few interesting rookies Penciled in the top six who camp And Huge questions in the goalAnd the oilers will regularly lead the news cycle this fall. McDavid is not the only one who wonders if this team is better
Calder talks to Corey, Scott and Max
To continue on what a very compelling class of young people this fall, I turned to our three prospect experts Corey Pronman, Scott Wheeler and Max Bultman For some analysis.
The gambling markets seem to love Demidov as the favoriteWhat Back-to-Back Calder trophies would mean for Rookie of the Year for the Habs. Our trio agrees But with one reservation: wild defender Zeev Buium could take on a real challenge while joining Minnesotas Blue Line after relieving the NCAA with the University of Denver.
Regarding some other potential candidates?
Pronman: Berkly Catton Would be my dark horse if he makes Seattle.
Bultman: Nikishin A possible sleeper? Although I feel that the voters don't like the older rookies.
Wieler: Zayne Parekh in Calgary Is a wildcard if it lingers. And there is a chance that Isaac Howard or Matt Savoie will get Blessed with a certain line In Edmonton.
Watch out for more coverage Coreys under 23 rankings and our last NHL Prospect Podcast.
Mirtrivia, edition out of season: Sergei Makarov was famous the oldest winner of the Calder Trophy when the old CSKA Moscow star was named the NHLS Rookie of the Year shortly before his 32nd birthday in 1990 The youngest player ever winsAccept the Calder while you are still only 18 years old? The answer is below and here is a hint: it is still active.
Coast
Not yet chosen in the hockey news cycle? Red light Can help. Be here Some of our top items You may have missed from the last seven days.
One big news: the NHLS Playoff Salary Cap is immediately implemented. Pierre Lebrun has responses from a large number of GMsAll of which have been collected for meetings in Detroit prior to the season. (My take? Make trades in the season I just got a lot more difficult.)
McDavid's contract extension is now not the only top of thoughts in the NHL. The Wild also has a huge one to be signed at Kirill Kaprizov, Something they will happen optimistic will happen relatively painlessly.
Which of the NHLS -Herbouwingen are on schedule to fight The fastest? (Hint: There are some bad news for some of the largest markets of the competitions.)
Good stuff from CJ About how Sidney Crosby stays such a huge weapon For Team Canada while they are preparing to return to the Olympic Games in Italy in February.
Be your imagination
At the beginning of September it means time to fulfill your hockeypool account, choose your keepers and to do your research. (I think I will stay with Auston Matthews and Connor Hellebuyck, plus perhaps a late-rounder in Kirill Marchenko, in Athletics Business pool.)
Fortunately stupid and shayna Have their fantasy hockey -cheat sheet Ready to go on schedule immediately. I strongly recommend this to use this as a starting guide for your concept, because it contains the scoring settings that your pool has to adjust the list, unlike many other fantasy tools.
The only problem? If Dom and Shayna actually are In your swimming pool And everyone else you are against uses it too It destroys the benefit a bit. But that can just be a me -problem.
Your Mirtrivia -Response
Nathan Mackinnon Was still more than a few months after turning 19 when he won the Calder in 2014 and Jeff Skinner (2011) defeated the youngest winner with a few months. Mackinnons 1 September birthday meant that he was only two weeks than the 2014 design instead of going to the AVS first in 2013.
Do you like red light? Check out AthleticsS other newsletters.
(Top photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty images)
|
