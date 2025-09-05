We open semi -final results, updates

Tommy Paul talks about all things American Tennis and US Open Tommy Paul talks to Mackenzie Salmon about the upcoming US Open and his collaboration with Dymatize. Sports seriously

New York title defender Aryna Sabalenka is in the US Open final of 2025 for the third consecutive year, gets the best of Jessica Pegula and beat her 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thriller in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the best seed and the number 1 ranking, the winner of the Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova match will be confronted, who play in the other semi-final. This year she is second in two other Grand Slams and lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff in the French Open.

Sabalenka, who appears in her fifth straight US Open Semifinal, tries to become the first player to win successive titles since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2014.

It was really a tough game. She played incredible tennis, as always, Sabalenka said. I had to work very hard to achieve this victory. I am super happy to win the victory against Jess because she is such a great player, great hunter. They are always difficult competitions. I am super happy to be back in the final.

Sabalenka, who won at least one set in 105 consecutive Grand Slam matches, used her powerful forehand to use an early 4-2 lead in the first set, only to make it slide away while Pegula took over control and the last four games won, Sabalenka twice a glimpse of a blanking of a bleaching. Sabalenka ended with 27 casual mistakes, but opposed to 43 winners and eight Azen.

The second set was a different story, such as Pegula, who tried to become the first American woman to reach back-to-back US Open Finals since 2018 and 2019, was unable to treat Forehand with Sabalenkas and she scored simple points with an effective drop shot.

The frustration began to assemble for Pegula, the number 4 seed, in the third set after she broke in the first match when she hit the tennis ball with her racket for the switch, but turned around, but reversed, even after Sabalenka went up in the third again.

Pegula fought back, but wasted three breaking point options in the sixth game that could have matched the game, and let go of another chance in the eggGHTH game with another breaking point, but could not convert.

The two-hour match of five minutes ended when Sabalenka finally turned her third match point with a Forehand winner, which led to thunderous applause of the Ashe Mermany.

A set to go for a berth in the US Open final while Sabalenka takes the second set 6-3. In contrast to the first set, it was Pegula's mistakes that allowed Sabalenka to grab control of the game, and now it comes down to this.

The number 1 player in the world starts to assert herself, and her forehand is damaging and sends Pegula pursuit. Sabalenka took the first three games of the set before Pegula Serve held during the fourth game.

Pegula is a set removed from returning to the US Open -final. She ended the first set against Sabalenka by winning four consecutive games and using non -birth errors by Sabalenka, allowing her to break her serve.

Both players finally got a break in the sixth and seventh match, with Pegula returning to the match after Sabalenka was twisted on her service game and the end of the first set is approaching, it is 4-3 for Sabalenka.

Both players served during the start of the game and through four games it is 2-2. Sabalenka tries to establish her forehand and cut off on casual mistakes, while, despite twice double mistakes, Pegula does her work to usually return it. Good pacing in the beginning, because neither players has taken control.

There is a chance of rain in the prediction tonight in New York, so the roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium will be closed. Rather, winds up to 30 km / h, making the circumstances difficult for those who attended competitions in Louis Armstrong Stadium

How to look at Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula

No. 1 Seed Aryna Sabalenka will compete against Jessica Pegula on Thursday in the semi -final of the American Open Women.

Date: Thursday 4 September

Thursday 4 September Time: 7. PM

7. PM TV: ESPN

How to watch 2025 US Open: Dates, TV, Streaming