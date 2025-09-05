



Providence, RI Season tickets for Brown Women's Hockey are now available for purchase. The season card package is $ 60 for adults and $ 40 for young people. Every season card offers access to the 17 home games in Meehan Auditorium. Season tickets for Brown Women's Hockey are now available for purchase. The season card package is $ 60 for adults and $ 40 for young people. Every season card offers access to the 17 home games in Meehan Auditorium. Click here To buy ladies hockey season tickets. Faculty and staff and students receive a free ticket with their brown ID during the game. Brown starts his season on the road at Boston University before returning home for three consecutive games. Brown plays host for Delaware for two games on November 7 and 8 and organizes the Mayor's Cup match against Providence on November 29. The Bears organize Cornell, a Frozen Four team 2025 on January 17. Single game tickets will be available soon. Click here to view the full hockey schedule of 2024-25. Brown University Sports Foundation

The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This may be possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Yourgift through the sports foundation can immediately influence the brown bears of today, so that they can excel in the classroom in the classroom, in the classroom, and, more importantly, in the community. Click onhereTo find out more about how you support the bears. Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last@Brownu_bearson X and@Brownu_bearsOn Instagram. PretendBrownubearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownathleticsYoutube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2025/9/4/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-season-tickets-on-sale-now

