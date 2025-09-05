Calgary as a Team Canadas Prospective Mens Olympic Hockey Team gathered for more than three days last week, there was no shy of how real threats are for dominance in the best international competition.

But those who are responsible for selecting the schedule for the Milano Cortina games from 2026 believe that they are equipped with the counter -measure needed to maintain the stranglehold of the country on gold.

Well, we talked about whether there is an advantage for Canadians, or for our Canadian team, said Scott Salmond, Hockey Canadas Senior Vice President of high performance and hockey activities. And there is. There is one. That is Sidney Crosby. If you watch our biggest competition, I don't think someone else has that.

It should not be a surprise that there is such an admiration for the man who has delivered Canadians the golden goal during the 2010 Olympic tournament in Vancouver and his country has victories for victories in four important events since delivering that dream finish.

But what is really unique about Crosby is the fact that he is still able to inspire that level of trust with his current level of games at the age of 38.

Niet alleen is de Pittsburgh Penguins Captain op een record-setting run van 20 opeenvolgende NHL-seizoenen die gemiddeld ten minste een punt per wedstrijd gemiddeld, hij bracht Connor McDavid ook vast voor Team Canadas die voorsprong scoorde op de 4 Nations Face-Off met vijf punten eerder dit jaar terwijl hij een team-beste plus-3-rating produceerde.

What Crosby has already achieved and how much he means for younger teammates is one thing. These are intangible assets. But the fact that he still makes a difference to make top-six in the most competitive games you can imagine is why the Canadian buyer thinks it has a way to ward off his most serious challengers while the NHL returns to the Olympic Games after a 12-year break.

I have received incredible admiration for how (Crosby) performs, how he plays, said Doug Armstrong, Team Canadas General Manager. The level he now plays in the NHL, you don't do that unless you are a determined, consistent athlete. The sacrifices he personally makes, I think, remain unnoticed for what he can do most nights from 7 to 9:30.

He is a freak of nature.

Indeed, Crosby can now be about to add another piece to his legacy as one of the rare superstars to defy father season in a third professional decade. His continuous performance for a retooling penguins team will contribute to this, but it is with the national team that hell is probably the hardest.

When the matches start in Italy in February, Crosby will be the third oldest Nhler who on the maple leaf at that level of competition ever and he is only a few days younger than fellow 38-year-olds Martin St. Louis (2014) and Al Macinnis (2002), as Olympians.

With regard to those players, both of whom were part of the champion teams of gold medal, Crosby will probably play a role that is more central in the 2026 version of Team Canada than she did. In fact, during the last weeks in Calgary he was unofficially called the captain by McDavid, who will probably be the man to follow one day in that role.

What Sid means to me, I think that is well documented, said McDavid. For our generation, and for him to still be here and to be the captain and still play a huge role, it is special. It's all the way for all of us.

So much was clear during the 4 Nations Tournament, where Nathan Mackinnon noted that Crosby was surrounded in the dressing room by a group of his greatest fans.

Last week in Calgary, the audience grew into an extensive 42-man selection of men's players, including teen Macklin Celebrini, plus 30 women's hockey stars and 20 paralympic athletes who attended a unique orientation camp that three teams brought together gold in Italy.

Crosby was a magnet from start to finish, or during the Hockey Canada welcome reception threw in a luxury restaurant in the center of Calgary or when the players and Staf went into the mountains for a round on the Chananaskis Country Golf Course.

Looking how it unfolded in the poor, length, surprised Armstrong about how effectively Crosby put everyone at ease in that environment.

His ability to honestly consider himself as no otherwise when everyone regards him as otherwise, it is an amazing feature, said Armstrong.

That sentiment was reflected by the 19-year-old Celebrini, who is too young to have scored firsthand of the goals by No. 87 in the Gold-Medal competitions 2010 or 2014.

Asked how hed describes what it was like to get to know Crosby this year, Celebrini replied: he is just a great guy. Just a great person. Make sure you feel comfortable. Wherever you are, whoever you are, he lets you feel welcome and appreciated.

It just happens that he is the same man who appeared in several highlights in an ambitious reel shown to the players when they gathered in the Wildrose ball room in the Calgary Sheraton for a welcome meeting on the first full day of the camp.

While Crosby spoke with gratitude in anticipation of an opportunity to chase his third Olympic gold in Milan that you never know, it is a tough sport and his competitive also told reporters that he did not care that the opportunity would have been taken away when the NHL withdrew from the 2022 games because of the Covid-19 Conges.

I try not to think too far ahead and just try to make it come true, he said. I was pretty sure that WO found a way to come back, and of course I wanted to be part of it. I think I have retained faith.

Just hearing that answer was a source of inspiration for teammate Sam Reinhart, a 29-year-old attacker who had back-to-back Stanley Cup victories with the Florida Panthers, who was on stage next to Crosby when he shared it.

It is not lost with us, our generation, Reinhart said. It does not see that the windows will close for him soon. He is a day-to-day kind of guy, focused on the now, and that is motivating for us.

For Team Canada, Crosby was in the heart of a golden generation that the World Juniors from 2005 won in a dominant way before playing the best triumphs at consecutive Olympic Games, the World Championship of Hockey and February 4 Nations Tournament 2016.

It is an impressive run that cannot and does not last forever.

Team USA is undoubtedly on the point of a big breakthrough, after he has defeated Canada in the 4 nations preliminary round before he fell a converted overtime coincidence against them in the championship. Others who arrive in Italy with dreams of disturbing that Golden Sweep include the Sweden, Finns and Czechs.

However, those on the Canadian side are not ready to hand over every soil. And they believe that Crosby remains their X factor, even in this advanced stage of his holy career.

I believe there is this faith within the team and the players that they do not want him, Salmond said. These players have the weight of the nation on their shoulders, but they look at Sidney Crosby and they want to continue the inheritance he has created. You can never underestimate it. I think what he brings with Hockey Canada, the way he carries himself, the way he represents Canada, is incredible.

And it's a huge advantage for us, no doubt.

(Top photo: Leah Hennel / Getty images)