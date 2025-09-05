



Evanston, sick. -Northwestern men's tennis revealed its entire schedule from 2025-26 on Thursday, and announced both autumn tournaments and winter and spring dual competitions. The season starts with a series of autumn matches, while players try to qualify for the individual championships of the NCAA, which were set up from 18-23 November at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FLA. Autumn slate is emphasized by a series of ITA events that offer automatic NCAA Beds for top fins; Selecting players appear on the ITA All-American Championships from 20-28 September before the team of 16-20 October goes to the center of Chicago for the Midwest Regional. Finally, individuals can be selected for the Central Sectional or the Masters Conference, which are carried out at the same time from 6-9 November. Between the ITA events, head coach Arvid Swan 'S Squad will also participate in a series of invitation tournaments. The 'Cats start with the Notre Dame invitation (26-28 September) and then go to the east for the Michigan State invite a week later (3-5 October). After playing in the 68th annual Intercollegiate (9-12 October), the team will participate in the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships in Madison, Wis. (October 30-2 October). With individual game behind them, the Wildcats will turn to double season in January, starting with five straight home matches to start the year. Northwestern is organizing Vanderbilt in De Opener on January 17 and then organizes double headers against Louisville and Youngstown State (January 18) and IU Indy and Cleveland State (January 24). The non-conference schedule also includes visits to Alabama (January 30), Memphis (8 February) and Notre Dame (20 February) and home games against Xavier and Chicago State (February 1), Marquette and Illinois State (14 February), Denver (February 22) and UIC (28 February). Big Ten Play for the 'Cats also opens in Evanston, where she opens for the first time as conference enemies (6-8 March) in Evanston, where they are ready to organize Washington and Oregon in Combe Tennis Center (6-8 March). Northwestern will also welcome in a few NCAA Tournament qualifications in 2025 in the state of Michigan (March 20) and Michigan (March 22), and then close the home schedule with matches against Purdue (April 3) and Indiana (April 5). On the road, Northwestern visits both the Big ten Regular Season and Tournament Champions from last year, Ohio State (March 29) and UCLA (12 April). The California Road Trip will also contain the first game of the Wildcats on USC (April 10) before the regular season ends with a rivalry match in Illinois (April 18). Other road enemies are Wisconsin (March 13), Nebraska (March 15) and Penn State (March 27). Click click to view the full schedule of 2025-26 of the northwestern men's tennis HERE.

