



It knows State Field Hockey Team (1-1) returns to action on Friday while the team starts a long road trip to Iowa City to compete against the Nr. 15 Hawkeyes. The second consecutive matchup of the flashes starts on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM Est. WATCH | Live statistics | Game notes About the flashes The golden flashes had two very different results during the opening weekend of the team of the season. Kent State opened the season last Friday in Murphy-Mellis Field with a dominant 10-1 win over Mercyhurst, with four different players who recorded two-goal performance. On Sunday, the flashes took the short trip to Columbus to take it against #13 Ohio State, where the flashes fell 9-3. Despite the negative result, it was an offensive version to build up for Kent State, because they were the most goals of the team against a ranked opponent since 2021 against #25 Maine, a 4-3 Overtime victory. Emma Seger And Emma Rolston Each is quickly at the start of the start for the flashes in 2025. Seger leads State with seven points through two games, including two goals and three assists. Rolston is currently the leading goal scorer of the flashes with three goals, although her figure of two overshaues in 2024. She found the back of the cage twice against the 13one-Ranke buckeyes in last Sunday's defeat. No. 15 Iowa will be the second ranked opponent of Kent State of 2025, with last Sunday's matchup on No. 13 Ohio State first. After Friday's collision with the Hawkeyes, the flashes still have competitions on the schedule at No. 19 Penn State and no. 14 umass. In 2024, the Golden Flithes took only one victory outside the Midden-American conference, a 4-3 battle-off victory in Michigan State. Kent State has already matched this figure with the season opening of the team 10-1 victory over Mercyhurst and has four options for improving the 2024 marking. Scouting #15 Iowa Iowa has achieved its #15 NFHCA for the survey of the survey of the pre -season through two games in 2025. The Hawkeyes opened the season by organizing competitions in the Big Ten/ACC -challenge in Iowa City. In the season opener of the team last Friday, Iowa won a 5-4 victory over #20 Wake Forest to start 1-0. The second opponent of the Hawkeyes on Sunday turned out to be a big challenge, because they fell 4-1 for the Contender #2 North Carolina of the National Championship. Two games are led by junior midfielder Dionne van Aalsum, who has a team-high three goals. Sophomore attacker Hannah Maney leads the Hawkeyes with two assists, both of which came over Wake Forest. In the goal, the fifth -year senior Mia Magnotta played all 120 minutes this season, with four saves. Friday's matchup with Iowa will be the first time that the teams have met since 2019. It will be the eleventh meeting of all time between the flashes and Hawkeyes and the first in Iowa City since 2015. Kent State is only 1-9 of all time against Iowa, with the only victory that comes to Kent in 2010 in 2010, with a score of 3-1. Follow Kent State Field Hockey Download for full coverage of Kent State Field HockeyiOS“Android) and follow the golden flashes on social mediaX“InstagramAndFacebookFor news and updates.

