Australia calls 15-person team for ICC World Cup ladies, led by Captain Alyssa Healy





Australia has appointed a 15-person team for the upcoming ICC World Cup for Women's Cricket in India and Sri Lanka. Australia has won the tournament seven times and is the title defender. Ladies Odi Cricket ICC ranking 1: Australia Rating 167

2: England Rating 126

3: India Rating 124

4: NEW -ZEELAND Rating 96

5: South Africa Rating 90

6: Sri Lanka Rating 82 Time has continued since the last edition of the World Cup, with the retires of Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes, and the absence of players such as Jess Jonassen and Amanda-Jade Wellington. But 10 members of the Australian team who played in New Zealand in 2022 have been chosen to re -represent their country. Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth are included in their first 50-over World Cup team. The Australian team will prepare for the tournament, on its way to the subcontinent to play three odis against hosts India from 14-20 September in New Chandigarh and New Delhi. Molineux who recovers from a knee injury will miss the series against India, but is expected to be fit and ready to participate in the World Cup. In the ICC World Cup for Ladies, Australia goes as a title defender, although players such as Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes will miss this time. ((Getty Images: ICC / KAI Schweoer)) The last tournament was delayed by a year because of COVID-19, which means that this time there was only three years between editions. The Australia opening match of the World Cup will be against Nieuw -Zeeland on October 1 in Indore. The team will then be confronted with Sri Lanka (October 4), Pakistan (October 8), India (October 12), Bangladesh (October 16), England (October 22) and Bangladesh (October 25). The top four of the Round Robin is eligible for the semi -final. The ICC Cricket World Cup runs from September 30 to November 2. Squad: Alyssa Healy (NSW, Captain), Darcie Brown (SA), Ashleigh Gardner (NSW), Kim Garth (Vic), Grace Harris (Qld), Alana King (Wa), Phoebe Litchfield (NSW), Tahlia Mcgrath (Vice-captain), Vice-captain) (Wa), Ellyse Perry (NSW), Megan Schutt (SA), Annabel Sutherland (VIC), Georgia Voll (Qld), Georgia Wareham (VIC).

