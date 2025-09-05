Why does the backhand disappear from tennis with one hand?

The purpose of professional sports has always been to win. Looks good while you do it? That is just a bonus for the Gawkers and connoisseurs of physical form in motion.

In professional tennis, the beauty factor is in particular set to one stroke: the backhand with one hand. The vintage stroke, so called because of its dependence on just one hand, gradually disappears from the professional game, because coaches, club professionals and parents choose to learn the backhand with two hands more effectively.

That is because the two -trader is much suitable for the modern game for both beginners and professionals, experts say.

And when it comes to acquiring the technical skills needed for a sport such as tennis, it is a case of: learn them while they are young. MoultingAssocied Clinical Professor and director of the exercise Science Program at Northeastern University, says that motor learning and skills acquisition peak during childhood, which is the best time to pick up a racket.

Li investigated the kinetics of both backhands. She says that with two hands, the backhand enters more large muscle groups, including the core, back, shoulder and triceps to offer stability.

It takes longer to develop the automation of the kinetic chain, which relates to reflexes and complex development of motor skills, she says about the stroke.

Joel DruckerA leading tennis writer and historian in general says that the backhand with two hands is a more effective stroke, given the reach of physical demands of modern tennis places to players.

And the reason, he says, is simple: two hands are better than one.

It's like chopping wood, says Drucker. You have more stability, you have strength. Players, when they learn younger, can learn a skilled stroke that is incredibly effective such as Chris Evert, Jimmy Connors and Bjorn Borg pioneering from the 70s.

Evert, Connors and Borg were early adopters of the now ubiquitous stroke and the most successful examples before the technology exploded in popularity in the 80s and 90s.

For various reasons, the backhand with two hands is cheaply in the modern game, which is characterized by baseline rallies, increased spider and a greater pace of shot.

In comparison with a backhand with one hand, the backhand with two hands also offers greater maneuverability on the return of Serve, because the non-dominant hand offers, among other things, that extra support, so that some of the challenges confronted by players with one hand, says Drucker, says Drucker. (Players with a backhand with one hand often chip or paste, the return of serve on that wing because of the extreme grip change that is needed to hit the ball flat or with top spider, and the time.)

It [the two-handed backhand] Can generate more strength, more leverage, more disguise everything, says Drucker.

You can be more powerful from the baseline with a backhand with two hands, and that is why those who learn with a backhand with two hands from the baseline play compared to net rushes, he says.

Players who grew up with the backhand with one hand if they were taught correctly, says Drucker that would have learned to touch both the backhand-drive and the slice. The slice, by generating backspin, can change the speed of the ball, as well as the height with which he bounces, so that an opponent may be thrown of their rhythm.

For that reason, those players may cut the ball more effectively compared to their double -handed counterparts, who generally prefer to drive the ball instead of varying spins.

And, he says, the backhand with one hand, the backhand volley and paste many of the same technical elements. That can be a blessing for beginners who decide to record the single-hazer: the precision and timing that is needed to perform such a complex stroke, to a certain extent to other shots.

The backhand technique is almost a brother or sister of the Backhand volley, he says.

Of course the backhand with one hand is far from death: younger generations of players continue to find examples of the battle in Mastered form thanks to social media. And those who succeed in breaking through at the highest level with the Old-School technology such as Lorenzo Musetti in recent years, inevitably draw a renewed attention for it.

But because players hit the ball today with more spider and speed than ever, Drucker sees the evolution of the modern game progressing as it always had in the direction of maximizing liverage, skill and strength on all available resources.

It's about scalability and sustainability, says Drucker. This was just as true in the Wood Racquet era as today. That's the game. It is about scalability and sustainability. That is what makes greatness.