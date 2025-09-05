Field Hockey suffers 6-0 setbacks at Stanford





Stanford, California-the Field Hockey team of the Ball State (1-2) dropped a 6-0 decision on Thursday afternoon to Stanford (2-1) on the Varsity Field Hockeygras. So far, Ball State put one of the best defensive displays this season, because the Cardinals Stanford kept scoreless during the 10 -minute opening opening. The Stat line was similar to both, because Stanford had five shots and Ball State ended the first quarter with four attempts. The first goal came at the 20:45 point of the second frame when Stanford's Kate Nemec found the back of the cage. Stanford took a score minutes later to take the 2-0 lead over Ball State during the break. After a break, Stanford managed to chips two more goals in the third period to rise 4-0. Ball State started to become aggressive with his attack in the last Stanza who fired five shots while pulling two corners. Unfortunately, the cardinals missed some crucial scoring options, while Stanford was able to tackle four more goals before the matches end. In the goal for the cardinals of the ball was freshmen Cali Hyman n who earned three saves and now has 23 for her career at BSU. Attacking, Emma van Hal Registered two shot attempts and one shot on goal. The Ball State Field Hockey team continues its three-game series in the Golden State when it travels to UC Davis on Friday for a 15-hour and start on ESPN+.

