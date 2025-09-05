



Being eligible by his mother Samoan Heritage, Taylor has also completed the three-year distance period since his last outing for New Zealand in April 2022, so that he can change faithfully. Taylor was retired as one of New -Zeelandse CricketS All-time Groten, which gather 18,199 international runs in 450 performances in different sizes. In T20Is, Taylor played 102 games and scored 1909 points, making him the fifth most productive run scorer for New Zealand in the format. He was also part of the team that lifted the inaugural ICC world test championship in 2021. Although recognizing that Match Fitness will be a challenge after more than two years of international retirement, Taylor revealed that he has trained in recent months to prepare for the Step -Up. I have clearly not played that much cricket, so it will be a bit of a shock for the system, but I have played in some tournaments and trained for a few months, so hopefully it is good enough at 41, Taylor said as reported by Cricbuzz. The Samoan Cricket team Will be confronted with hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea in the group stage of the qualifying competition with nine teams, which offers three berths for the World Cup 2026 T20. Samoa earned their place after surpassing the subregional qualification by beating people such as Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji. Sean Solia, born in New Zealand, is also located in the Samoa team. Taylor has often cited Kilikiti a traditional Pacific version of Cricket as centrally in his sporting upbringing. Now, with his experience of almost two decades in International and Franchise Cricket, including Stints in the Indian Premier League, he will guide Samoa to the world stage. I am excited for the possibility to give back to the game, to become a member of the team and to share my experience on and outside the field, Taylor said. The T20 World Cup 2026 is held in India and Sri Lanka. The dates are announced later.

