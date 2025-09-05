



The excellent US Open Run from Naomi Osaka has ended.

In a match that ended well after midnight on Friday, Osaka fell to no. 8 Amanda Anisimova 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 3-6 in the semi-final. Anisimova will now be confronted with the top of Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the US Open Women's Singles.

Both players were berded from the start and Osaka finally took the highly disputed first set after winning the tiebreak.

It was more of the same in the second set, but this time it was Anisimova who won the tiebreaker to force a third set.

After two back and weather matches, Anisimova checked the third set and won 6-3 to continue.

Osaka started her US Open Run with victories on minnen in the first round and Hailey Baptiste in the second round. She succeeded in her first major test when she defeated Daria Kasatkina in the third round, and maintained things with a huge victory over Coco Gauff to continue to the quarterfinals. Gauff then defeated Karolna Muchov to continue to her first major semi -final since 2021.

“It means so much. I am actually surprised that I am not crying,” Osaka said In her interview on the field after the victory over Muchov. “It has been so much hard work that you have not seen, I am just grateful and happy to be healthy.”

A loss in the semi -final does not change the fact that the US Open has been a huge success for Osaka.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, including two at the US Open, but she had not got that far until the fourth round in a major since 2021, when she won the Australian Open.

Since then she has taken mental health reasons from sport and before the birth of her child in 2023. She has tried to find her way back to the top of the tennis world in the past year.

After a huge run at the US Open, it is honest to say that Osaka is back.

