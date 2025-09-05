Saint Francis Field Hockey goes to Buckknell and La Salle





Field hockey | 9/04/2025 9:14 PM Friday, September 5 | Buckknell | Lewisburg, Pa. | Graham Field in Holmes Stadium | 17:00

Sunday, September 7 | La Salle | Conshohocken, Pa. | Providing land | 13:00 Opening stick vs Buckell Bizon Friday's game between Saint Francis and Buckknell marks the 10th time in their all-time series, which started in 2001. Bison is currently leading the series with nine wins.

The last time we met Buckknell The Red Flash last played the Bison in 2012, where they eventually fell to Buckknell with 4-3. However, the flash did not go without a fight and knew a shortage of one goal to force overtime thanks to Carissa Makea and her two-goal competition. Carissa Makea had a game with two goals.

THE Word about Bucknell Coached by Kelsey Kolojejchick, the Bison contains a number of important recurring veterans with a lot of experience. Senior defense Alexandra Shizas, senior midfielder Vivienne Lachaux, and Vooruit Gianna Puorro all put something on the table to create a dynamic team.

Opening Stick vs La Salle Explorers The game of Friday between Saint Francis and La Salle marks the 14th time in their all-time series, which started in 2007. The explorers are currently leading the series with eight victories.

The last time we met La Salle Explorers Saint Francis was last confronted with La Salle in a game characterized by back and forth action in 2019. Despite the efforts of the Red Flash, especially with Claudia Marzec who made 11 Saves, the explorers set up a comeback in the last quarter to win.

The word on La Salle Coached by Michael Warari also offers La Salle a pretty experienced line -up. The explorers roll out a selection with nine students at the highest level, exhibited with senior goalkeeper, Leah Direnzo, who helped her previous school, Saint Joseph's University, to two consecutive Atlantic 10 championships.

Next Time -Out The ladies' field hockey team will be back on the road again next weekend when it travels to Muncie, to take Ball State Cardinals at 1 p.m.

