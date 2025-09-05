



Richard Dawson, head coach of Herenteam, enjoyed returning to Glamorgan tasks after his time with Welsh Fire in August. As the last block of Rothesay County Championship is approaching now, and with his team in a strong position in the last three games, he is ready to lead the team while trying to keep the momentum in the promoting race … albeit a measured step at the same time. “We had a little time to prepare for those three four -day competitions, and it builds nicely in the back of the season where we can hopefully do something very good,” he said. “We don't look too far ahead. We have three games, but what we look at when we play a four -day, is breaking down, taking things around the sessions. The message will not change now. We have played a good cricket and that is what we are trying to do at the back of the season.” Glamorgan starts September after he has protected Richard's services for the long term. In what has been an impressive first season for the head coach so far, Dawson was happy to bind Sophia Gardens for another three years. “I was really happy to extend my contract and to sign the next three seasons,” he told us. “The club made me feel very welcome and I really enjoyed working with the boys' and coaching teams. Of course we also played a good cricket throughout the season and we have seen a young potential to get through and play in the first team. They also performed very well.” It is exciting to be part of this club. The fans have been good and I enjoyed walking around the border during games and chat with some people. It was really fun. “

