



The largest rival in Grand Forks und, Minnesota, is coming to Ralph Engelstad Arena this season. As usual, there is a big demand for tickets. When End Single game hockey tickets went on sale last week, the Und-Minnesota series was planned for 17-18 October sold out at the primary market within a few minutes. Now fans turn to the secondary market and pay hefty prices. On Ticketmaster, the official site for fans to sell their tickets, a few for the serious final went for $ 2,000 ($ 1,000 per seat) this week. 110 tickets have been resold on Ticketmaster for Saturday's series. They went for an average price of $ 379.75 per chair. 45 tickets have been sold on Ticketmaster for Friday's series opener. They went for an average price of $ 262.82. “The question is strong,” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena. “There has been a great reaction to tickets with one game. As expected, there is a big demand for the Minnesota series.” However, ticket sales have been strong across the board. Tickets for the regular season opener on 10 October against St. Thomas first -year head coach Dane Jackson's debut are only available on the resale market. That is also the case with other games against traditional opponents such as the University of Denver. Hodgson said that one series with a remarkable question The state of Arizona is on November 14-15. It will be the very first journey from Arizona State to Grand Forks. Und has played a single game against the Sun Devils in Las Vegas and a two-game series in Tempe, Ariz. The Sun Devils have two North Dakotans on their selection in first -year defender Lincoln Kuehne van West Fargo and second -year defender Brasen Boser van Minot. “The question of the state of Arizona was really strong,” said Hodgson. “There is great interest in competitions in the early season against Manitoba and St. Thomas, and of course in traditional rivals such as Denver and Duluth. “Our fan base is great.” The last trip from Minnesota to Grand Forks was 20-21 October 2023. De Gophers won the series opener 4-0. Und won the series final with 2-1. This year's series is the start of a four -year contract between the rivals. Next season Und will play in Minnesota on October 23-24, 2026. Minnesota returns to Grand Forks for the 2027-28 series. Und plays in Minneapolis in 2028-29.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

