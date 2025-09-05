Bahrain Club, Petrojet Emerge Arab Club TT Champions





Muscat: Bahrain Club defeated Egypt Enppi 3-1 to conquer the title of the men's team in the 2025 Arab club table tennis championships in Muscat on Thursday evening. Egypt Petrojet claimed the title of the ladies team after their crucial victory over Egypt Enppi 3-2 after a tight fixture that lasted more than three hours. Saudi -Arabias Al Ittihad and Petrojet finished in third place in the men category. Kuwaits Al Fataa and Iraqs Al Kharaba Sporting Club claimed third place in the women's section. The Bahreini team players Mohammed Abbas, Rasid Sanad together with the professional Croatian player Tomislav Pucar (World Ranking 32) broke the breakdown to reach the final for the three editions without a title in Muscat after they had succeeded in standing up champions for the first time. Pucar took the lead for Bahrain when he defeated Mohammed Shoman 3-1. In the next collision, the Egyptian professional player Antonie Hachard equalized when he defeated Bahrains Mohammed Abbas 3-1 before Rashid Sanad Bahrain brought back to the lead after his victory against Ali Laab with 3-2 with 3-2 in a tight meeting. Pucar confirmed the victory of Bahrains after beating Hachard 3-0 in a crucial fixture.

Petrojet players receive their trophy. Lucky location Sultanate of Oman always brings happiness to Bahreini teams. I remember that I was founded champion in an international tournament organized by the Oman Table Tennis Association in 2015 in Salalah. I am very happy to be part of the team in this edition, because we are the champions of the Arab event after three finals without title. This is a new title for me and it comes after 10 years, said Hassan Abdulrahim, captain of the team. It was a tough final and the opponent was very focused, but we managed to end the game in front of our side, he ended. Na de finale van het herenteam zei Chief Guest Sayyid dat Bin Sultan Al Busaidy, ondersecretaris van het ministerie van Cultuur, Sport en Jeugd voor cultuur, naast Basil Bin Ahmed Al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth, Khalil Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arabed Bamak, Chairman of the Arab Oman Table Tennis Association in the Top Wonnaars), Both of the Winnies), Categories.

Ladies champions Petrojet celebrate their title. Record participation Otta Chief Abdullah Bamkhalaf expressed his great joy about the successful conclusion of the Arab Clubs table tennis championship 2025 in Muscat, so that the record-breaking participation in this edition praised. The event witnessed the presence of 35 clubs, because it was the largest number in the history of the Arab club championships. The strong reaction and cooperation of Arab clubs in making the championship into a success and I am grateful to the Arab table tennis federation for their trust in Oman, represented by the Oman Table Tennis Association, to organize this prestigious edition in Muscat, he added. This edition of the championship was exceptional, with a fierce competition between clubs. With the technical regulations, each club could register one professional player, which has contributed considerably to increasing the technical level of the tournament. The Otta -Chef concluded his statement by thanking the efforts of the Otta members, referees, managers, organizers and volunteers who played a crucial role in delivering a successful tournament. These accrued experiences and possibilities of the organizers will now enable the Otta to organize major international events, because Oman is preparing for organizing an important WTT -star conference event in November, he said. The Table Tennis Championship 2025 Arab clubs ended on Thursday after five days of high -level competition. In classification matches, Omans Ibri Club claimed a 32 victory over Moroccos Wydad to get a stronger position in the 17th24th bracket, while Salalah Club already has a loss of 30 suffering against Jordans Karak in their placement match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.omanobserver.om/article/1176100/sports/other-sports/bahrain-club-petrojet-emerge-arab-club-tt-champions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos