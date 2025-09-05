Norfolk Youth Cricket – Early Engagement Program Details 2025/2026





Instead of running formal age group atmosphere of the province for the age groups of younger than 10.11 and 12 boys/girls, we will perform a new Early Engagement Program (EEP) that focuses on offering quality coaching opportunities for more players than a traditional provincial team during the summer season. (This new program will replace the development hubs that have been carried out in Norfolk for the past two summers) Goal

To offer a fun, inclusive and development -related cricket experience for boys and girls aged 912, where the foundation is laid for progression via the Early Engagement Program (EEP) and in County Age Group (CAG) -Zekers. The most important goals of the EEP are: Broaden the talent basis and increases the relationship between the recreational game and the Talentpad.

Increase diversity within our talent paths.

Build fundamental competencies to enable players to perform their maximum possibilities over time.

Inspire players to have lifelong involvement in cricket. Eep Observations Norfolk Cricket Foundation will perform an observation process for all players who register for early engagement tests. All players are invited to attend at least two observation/test sessions that will be completely free. These will take place in October 2025. Observations are carried out on U10/U11 Boys, U12 Boys and U10-U12 Girls in Norfolk. To be involved in the program, all players MUST Be at least 9 years old on August 31, 2025. Eep Winter program After the observation sessions, players are selected and invited for the next number of EEP programs that run through the province from November to March. Costs will be linked to participating in this program to compensate for the costs of implementing the program. U10/U11 Boys – 4 programs at two locations (no less than 15 hours per program)

– 4 programs at two locations (no less than 15 hours per program) U12 guys – 2 programs at two locations (no less than 15 hours per program)

– 2 programs at two locations (no less than 15 hours per program) U12 girls – 2 programs in one location (no less than 15 hours per program) Summer Match Play program The Summer Match Play program will be designed to be both innovative and fascinating for all players, while the Focus is maintained on equal opportunities for anyone involved in the program. 8 days of cricket are provided for players within the Norfolk Eep during the summer of 2026. Registration Registration will be opened as soon as possible with all bookings taken through our online booking system. (No later than Friday 12 September 2025) Questions/Questions If you have any questions or questions, do not hesitate to contact Head of Performance Pathway, Neil Hornbuckle via e -mail or telephone. E -Mail: [email protected]

Telephone: 07389 724515

