



There are more questions than answers at the moment around Alabama Football. That is the nature of the aftermath after another loss for a non -guided underdog. The Crimson Tide gets his first chance to move forward and shake off the loss to the state of Florida with a match against Louisiana monroe. Here are the three biggest questions we have about Alabama on the way to the matchup against the Warhawks on Saturday (6.45 pm CT, SEC Network) in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Will the effort improve? Alabama was not good enough in this area on a consistent basis. Without having it all again, you didn't have to be a football guru to see that the effort was occasionally not good at the loss for the seminoles. Were certainly disappointed in some efforts that took place, said Alabama coach Balen Deboer, specifically spoke about the defense on Monday. They came in different ways, and some of them are just downright, have to chase. I have to get there. And it sometimes surprises you when it happens, especially with certain boys because of the efforts they have done. An effort problem is worrying, but the good thing about an effort problem is theory in theory. Effort is one of the few things that each game can be controlled by each player. But will Alabama really do it? Will the tidal defense be more physical? Far too often Alabama looked like the nail to Florida States Hammer. That is not only not -characteristic for Crimson Tide teams, but it is also not a winning formula. That was especially the case in the front seven. Look no further than FSU who walks Roydell Williams back by Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson on the fourth and 1 run, or Alabama Linebacker Justin Jefferson is put on his back by an FSU Blocker. The physicality sometimes lacked in the season opener. Can the Crimson Tide Reverse Course and play with a much more remarkable physicality? It has to start this week against ULM. Can Alabama breathe new life into his running game? The Crimson Tide -Haastige attack was almost impossible to stop during the first ride of the game. It moved to you. It received heavy yards. Towards the end of the ride, Alabama had won 75 meters of 16 plays for almost nine minutes. Then the hasty attack disappeared. Alabama had only 29 more hurling recruiting the last three -quarters of the game. The Crimson Tide worked without running back, Jam Miller, who is out with a disrupted collarbone. And he will continue to go out this week, per debate. Can Alabama start his running game until he returns? That is up to Kevin Riley, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington. Nick Kelly is an Alabama Beat writer for Al.com And the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on X And Instagram.

