Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner in it are Routliffe for the second time in three years US Open Women's Doubles Champions. They finished third in the tournament and defeated top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to take the trophy. In 2023, Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam Women's Doubles title when she and Routliffe, who grew up in Canada but now represents new -Zeeland, triumphed at Flushing Meadows. That was just their fourth tournament together. They have now played as a duo in three Grand Slam final. Erin Routliffe, Van Nieuw -Zeeland, Left, and Gabriela Dabrowski, from Canada, Kiss the championship trophy after beating Taylor Townsend, Van de United States, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Report, 2025, 20, 20, in the Ladies Dubbels, in the Ladies Dubbels,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, in Dubbels,,,, in the Ladies Dubbels. York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) In a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon-final, Dabrowski and Routliffe jumped to a 4-2 lead in the first set after using their first breaking point on Siniakova's Serve. They then stored two breaking points to rise with 5-2. Although Routliffe served for the set in the next match, and they were able to hold three breakpoints, they eventually got a break back to Siniakova and Townsend. But the Canadian-Kiwi duo eventually took the set on the serve of their opponent when Townsend sent a volley for a long time on the second set. Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly went up 3-0 in the second set before Siniakova and Townsend returned to bind it. In the eighth competition, the two teams pushed each other to six deeuces before Siniakova had to bring the score to 4-4. After Dabrowski had held the pressure on the Serve of Townsend. She twice accused double and on Match Point sent a foundation long, giving Dabrowski and Routliffe the victory. Gabriela Dabrowski, from Canada, Right, and Erin Routliffe, from Nieuw -Zeeland, celebrate after beating Taylor Townsend, from the United States, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, during the Women's Dubbel Final of the Us's Dubbel Final, in the Us's Dubbing, in In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In In. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Dabrowski has endured some personal problems in the last 18 months, with Routliffe supporting her everywhere. She revealed at the end of December that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2024 and underwent two operations while taking a three -month break from tennis. She postponed further treatment to compete at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympic Games and then had radiotherapy before US Open from last year, where she and Routliffe reached the quarterfinals. They ended last season by winning the WTA final. On Friday evening another Canadian will try to continue to a US Open -Final. The Olympic bronze medal party of Dabrowski in Mixed Doubles, Flix Auger-Aliassime, is confronted with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the men's singles tournament.

