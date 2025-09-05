Sports
Football Fighting #10 FCS Grizzlies in Missoula this Saturday
Football
Ellenburg, wash. The central football team of Washington University will try to use their momentum last week of a seasonal Rodeo Bowl victory on Colorado Mesa to play spoiler for the 10th rank FCS Squad, the Montana Grizzlies in their season and home openings this Saturday.
Game information
Saturday 6 September
#18 Central Washington on #10 FCS Montana
17:00 PST
Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Missoula, Mont.
Watch (ESPN+): HERE
Live statistics: HERE
Tickets: HERE
Citation of CWU -Head football coach Chris Fisk
“The biggest thing for us is it starts on special teams. Anytime you get into these games, if you go back and take a peek at our game weber state a couple of years ago, big point and kickoff returns really were differes of the game of the game of the game of the game and game tea and game girlsenes of the game of the game of the game. Despite Our Defense Very Well. From our schedule.
Last week
CWU achieved the very first victory of 2025 for the entire NCAA Division II in a 41-14 Rodeo Bowl victory on the visiting Mavericks or Colorado Mesa.
The wildcats came on the board on their first possession when LSC Offensive Player of the Week Kennedy McGill connected to Jalen Grable For the first touchdown of the NCAA Division II season 2025 that connects on a 51-yard pass and David Weber Added to a successful pat to make it 7-0 CWU. The next score came in the third quarter when McGill found the end zone on a 14-year run and with Weber de Pat converted Put CWU with 14-0. The Mavericks found the end zone when Liu Aumavae Alex Turpin found on a six-year pass and with Sullivan Moon who kicked the chat, the cats lead in half 14-7.
McGill found a wide open Mason Juertgens At the following possession for a huge TouchDown pass of 55 meters and after a Weber Pat, the lead increased with two scores with 21-7. Brett McCalla The CWU Momentum started with an 18-year pick six on the Mavericks Next Drive to bring the score to 27-7. McGill added a 23-meter run to open the fourth quarter with Weber successfully kicking the Pat to make the 34-7 CWU. The Mavericks responded quickly to a Cole Hansen 66-Yard Pass on Trek Keyworth for the Touchdown and with Moon Kicking the chat made it 34-14 CWU. Ryder Bumgarner The 'Cats gave the final score of the game with a hasty touchdown of nine meters and with Weber it made a knock a 41-14 ball game.
McGill completed the game with 8/13 fits for 190 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and led the 'Cats on the floor with 135 hurry and two touchdowns. Bumgarner ended with 52 hasten recruiting and one touchdown. Juertgens and Grable each had a touchdown and 75 and 51 receiving yards, respectful. Wyatt Redding had three points for 114 yards and seven kick -offs for 451 yards while David Weber 5/6 Pat -Made attempts. Beau Phillips Two kick retours added for 45 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the 'cats were led by Chase Coals with 10 tackles and two pass -Break -Ups with King Williams Not far behind with nine tackles, half a tackle for loss and one pass fall apart. Mikaio advised had six total tackles and 1.5 bags on the day with Brycen Indell Four tackles and the other half bag. McCalla had five tackles and the interception returned for a pick six.
About the #10 FCS Grizzlies
The Grizz opens their 2025 season against CWU this Saturday. In 2024 the Grizzlies ended the season with a 9-5 general record, including 5-3 going in the Big Sky. They made the NCAA Division I FCS play-offs as the 14th everywhere seed that the Tennessee State Tigers at home in the opening round with a 41-27 score fell before he fell to the third placed South Dakota State Jackrabits with a 35-18 score on the road.
Keali'i AH Yat returns to take over the Grizzlies -Appointment in Leiden and the Quarterback tasks after splitting tasks with Logan Fife last season. AH Yat collected 1,121 passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 112 of 189 passes. Eli Gillman, the Grizzlies only 1,000 Yard Rusher from a season ago will be back after placing 1,104 hurry recruiting with 15 hasten touchdowns. Gillman is the leading receiver, because Grizz will try to replace their top five recipients from the 2024 season, with Gillman collecting 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Grizz -offensive line will also look a bit different and only one starter from a year ago will return to a Gift Klimczak student.
The Grizzly defense will look very different in 2025 with Caleb Otlewski who led the indictment after the top 10 tacklingers from the 2024 season left, including their top Interception Leader, their top Pass Breakup player, as well as their top two tackle for loss and bag leaders. Otlewski was 33 tackles in 2024 and added 3.5 tackles for loss including 2.5 bags. He added one interception and two quarterback hastily. Ty Morrison will be back in 2025 after serving as the most important Punter and Field Surcharge for the Grizz in 2024. Morrison had 54 points for a total of 2,308 Yards and the conversion of 17 of 23 field goals with his longest coming from 50 meters. Drew Deck is also back in the return match and returns eight points for a total of 82 Yards last season.
Next
The wildcats will have a week off before they dive into a Lone Star Conference game in West Texas A&M (0-1) to Steve Hertling Field in Tomlinson Stadium. The 'cats and buffs will collide on Saturday 20 September at 6:00 pm in Ellenburg for the family weekend.
