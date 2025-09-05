



Malibu, Calif. Pepperdine Ladies Tennis Head Coach Tassilo Schmid has announced the full schedule for the next 2025 autumn season for the waves. The waves will be played for the NCAA -Singles and the double championship in 13EVENTs in 130 events in November. The Slate offers six ITF Pro events where Pepperdine will send athletes, together with a quartet of ITA events, including the All-American Championships, Southwest Regionals, Conference Masters and Division I Sectionals. The season opens during the battle in De Bay organized by the California Tennis Club in San Francisco from 11-14 September. The waves then go to Cary, NC, for the ITA All-American Championships, which mark the Lone East Coast Trip of the season before the NCAA championships in Florida. Pepperdine then starts sending athletes to the pro circuit, starting with the ITF W35 Berkeley and ITF W75 Templeton from 22-28 September. The waves will also compete from 25-28 September at the USTA Socal Intercollegiate Championships organized by the University of San Diego. The pro-events will take place until October, with the ITF W50 Rancho Santa Fe and ITF W35 San Rafael from September 29-October. 5, followed by the ITF W35 Rescue (6-12 October) and ITF W35 Bakersfield (13-19 October) on the way to the Ita Southwest Regionals. The ITA Regionalswill sees the waves again along the coast to San Diego, where USD and UC San Diego play host, because individuals get the chance to earn automatic bids in the NCAA championships. After a week off, the waves will compete in the local Jack Kramer Club invitation in Los Angeles from October 31, November. 3. 6-9 November sees both the ITA sectionals and ITA Conference Masters, with Pepperdine that are displayed in both tournaments. The sectionals offer another option to earn automatic bids in NCAAs later in the month, with a location to be determined. The ITA Conference Masters event is being held in San Diego. The season culminates at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, held in Orlando, Florida in the USTA National Center. In 2024, the waves qualified for a place in both the singles and the doubles as well as Savannah Broadus earned a place in both Vivian Yang Double by her side. The waves come from a season 2024-25 in which the 11th consecutive West Coast Conference Championship of the program saw when Pepperdine reached the second round of the NCAA tournament with a victory in the first round at Wake Forest. Pepperdineenters the season with four arranged in the Top 100 of the Singles rankings in the Single season, including the first team All-WCC Honoree Anastasiia Grechkina and reigning WCC Co-Freshman of the Year Alexia Harmon Just as the second -year duo also came in when the number 21 Doubles pair in the ITA ranking list for the preseason. The incoming class saw a few of the top ten newcomers in the Ita ranking, such as Iva Falknerer And Sonja Zhiyenbayeva Become a member of the program in the first full season of Schmid at the helm. Autumn 2025 schedule

Pepperdine Women's Tennis is a consistent powerhouse in the collegial scene and since 1982 has reached 40 NCAA tournaments, including 28 straight performances. Since 2018, the program has seen three national second place between both singles and Doubles, while in the last nine tournaments he reached an NCAA regionally eight times as a team. The success at the level of the conference has been of the utmost importance with 33 WCC championships, including an active series of 11 consecutive conference titles. With its 24 total all-Americans, the program also consistently sent players to the pro circuit after their time in Malibu. TO FOLLOW

Follow the waves on social media @pepperdinewten to stay up to date with the latest Pepperdine Women's Tennis News.

