



Next game: Saint Francis U 9/7/2025 | 13:00 September 7 (sun) / 13:00 hrs Saint Francis U History Philadelphia La Salle bounced back on a emphatic fashion on Sunday afternoon and defeated Nieuwe Haven 91 on Ellen Ryan Field to achieve his first victory of the 2025 season. The explorers exploded attacking, scored six goals after the break and controlled the pace from the start against the I -Nieuwkomers division. La Salle opened the score for a little more than five minutes in the game via Juniornatalie Foreman and never looked back. Junior Darian Deleo and senior Shea Brandt Any added goals before the break, giving the explorers a 31 lead during the break. The only goal of New Haven came late in the second quarter of Jalia Cooper, which briefly reduced the shortage to one. Burns hit again early in the third quarter to restore the pillow, and La Salle poured it late and scored five times in the last 15 minutes. Matilda Diedrichsen A few goals in that piece, while Gabrielle Lacroix ” Annabel Leussink And Jeanne Legast Also added talies. Deleo ended with a goal and an assist, and Lacroix registered a goal and its own helper. The explorers dominated the Stat magazine, surpassed New Haven 274 and earned 13 penalty corners on the two of the chargers. Junior keeper Abby Boggs two saves made in 45 minutes action before they made room Leah Direnzo who completed the competition. La Salle improves to 11 in the season and will try to wear impulse in the next matchup against Saint Francis on Sunday. New Haven, in its inaugural division I campaign, falls until 02.

