



Just over ten years ago, Oklahoma State and Oregon were two of the determining emerging brands in College FootballSynonymous with electrical violations and countless uniform combinations. The ducks played for the national title of 2010, while the cowboys were a heartache to do the same in 2011. Both had billionaire -backers – the late T. Boone Pickens in Oklahoma State, Phil Knight in Oregon. But on the way to their very first regular season matchup Saturday (3.30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+)The two programs could no longer be different. Oregon is a home favorite of 28.5 points, a gap that not only reflects talent but philosophy. No. 6 Oregon has embraced aggression in the zero era, The schedule elevate to no. 5 National in the 247Sports Talent Composite. The state of Oklahoma has since come across his adjustment. From 2015-17, Mason Rudolph de Cowboys led to three straight 10-win seasons. The program then passed three centers before the defense of Jim Knowles Osu bore for the Big 12 title game 2021. When Knowles left, the defense crumbled. The Ollie Gordon breakout season in 2023 brought the program short, but with his regression in 2024 the cowboys fell to 3-9-the worst season of Mike Gundy's term of office. For years, the identity of Oklahoma State Elite Quarterback Play and receivers on their way to the NFL. But since 2021 the program has not produced Wideout or a drawn up quarterback since Rudolph in 2018. The drought coincides with the zero era, which started the same year as the last prepared receiver of the cowboys. Gundy has repeatedly pointed out money. He claimed this week that Oklahoma State has only spent $ 7 million in NIL in the last three years compared to what he claimed that $ 40 million was at Oregon – almost certainly blown up. Yet the admission is meaningful. Gundy himself earns more than $ 7 million a year. This low season marked a turning point. Gundy said the schedule of 2025 was the first he ever 'bought'. The cowboys signed 41 transfers, 65 new players in general, with more than 30 only coming this summer. Both coordinators were fired after last season and nine new employees were hired to reset a program that is long defined by continuity. College Football Week 2 Storylines: Gundy's Lame Money Excuse, Oklahoma's must-win, Border War's Return's Return's John Talty Only money does not explain every problem. Blue-Chip Quarterback Garret Rangel never developed as expected. Promising QuarterbackMaealiuaki Smith has been transferred. Just like broad recipient De'Zhaun Stribling. Even with underwhelming zero investments, talent is simply not maximized. Elsewhere in the Big 12, programs have adjusted in different ways. Arizona State used the portal to fill up under Kenny Dillingham. Kansas State and Iowa State focus on maintaining and developing home -grown talent. Texas Tech spends heavily At high school recruitment on premium positions. Oklahoma State started following the example and hiring program Great Kenyatta Wright as general manager to revise the construction of the schedules. The cowboys still rank competitive with the rest of the Big 12 in the Talent Composite, and the house scheme will soon guarantee $ 20.5 million annually in the athletic department. There are also flashes of promise. First -year Quarterback Hauss Hejny made an impression before he sustained a foot injury in the opener. Recipients Terrill Davis and Shamar Rigby both came out. Veteran Defense End of Jaleel Johnson had 2.5 tackles for loss. However, Oregon represents another candidate for weight class A who reloads annually. On Saturday you emphasize the gap between the programs.

