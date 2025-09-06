This beam has submitted a big mistake.

The self-proclaimed first tennis bar in the Big Apple stirred a racket on Thursday by giving priority to the weekly Trivia evening and return of NFL football above the nail-biting American semi-finals.

The thirty love of the East Village has filled all his TVs for a game that raged tennis fans who wanted to hear the comments and the players 'Grunt'.

Thirty love had the US open on Thursday for the semi -final of the women. Christopher Sadowski

The theory was that when we came here, it would be very tennis -oriented, there would be many tennis fans, and we would all cheer from the game, and find like -minded people and Connect and that everything … failed. I am a bit disappointed, “said Haley Oneill, 39, a lawyer from Texas.

O'Neill and a friend were pulled to the bar to see how Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula defeated after hearing the chatter about the tennis -oriented location in the tennis audience of Central Park, but quickly packed after he realized that the competition was on Thursday, was not a priority at the Waterhol.

Football was played at the top level of the bar, while Trivia was led upstairs and to manage the knife deeper, the game was not even tennis theme.

“This is a sports bar with a tennis theme in New York named Thirty Love, and they have chosen to leave Trivia tonight when two semi -finals are going on for women, and they have also chosen to put football on television. Do I have to say more? O'Neill said.

The semi -finals of the US Open Women were on stupid when Trivia Night and NFL -Voetbal had priority above the game. Christopher Sadowski

“We miss it. I am a bit disappointed,” said Haley O'Neill, left, with friend Ronan C. Christopher Sadowski

“I would certainly like it if I could hear that Sabalenka Grunt misses. I am a bit disappointed.

Thirty love, which was opened in February, had advertised itself as the ideal place to see the US open this year, and even offered their own versions of the characteristic Honey Deuses of the US Open during the two -week tournament.

But on Thursday the largest television played in the sports bar with tennis theme De Cowboys and Eagles game, while the smaller screens played the US Open.

None of the TVs had sound with the only sound that comes from Trivia and loud music.

Thirty love is the self -proclaimed tennis bar in the Big Apple. Tamara Beckwith

We came here to view tennis.

She, her sister and her sister's boyfriend were not bothered by playing football, but admitted that it should not be prioritized with thirty love.

“I think the Trivia is a bit distracting, especially if you put yourself on the market as a tennis bar. Even the name of the bar is tennis oriented. Thirty love. The name is pretty tennis brand, but the bar is clearly not. Or not enough,” said Paul Knpfle.

Paul Knopfle, Left, May Arjomand, and her mother and Banou Arjomand were disappointed that Trivia had taken over the tennis match. Christopher Sadowski

Not all customers at the bar on Thursday were the burden of the most explained that they had come to the bar to play the weekly Trivia match.

“We wanted to do Trivia, but I had something like that, it is the semi -finals of tennis for women, so I wanted to have it somehow in the background and look at it,” said Lindsey Davis, 28.

The owner of the bar, Gabriel Aguilar, promised the post that the US Open only took a rear seat for Trivia, who cultivated a “loyal supporters” nearby.

We still play tennis, we give tennis a precedent, but tennis tournaments are not every week. We have almost 20 TVs between up and down. So the majority of it will be on tennis, but if we can have one or two on football, you know, football is the most popular sport in the country, we are not going to ignore and pretend that football is not on, we will also play a little football, “said Aguliar.

Weekly Trivia has a loyal supporters that were not willing to disturb thirty love for the US Open. Christopher Sadowski

The bar will be packed this weekend for the upcoming US Open Championship competitions with one party that reserves 70 people above to view the final. Tamara Beckwith

The tennis competitions are in full force on the scenes, including sound for the final weekend, but with a catch.

The entire first floor will be open with the sound on. And the entire second floor will be football, “said Aguliar.

Employees of Thirty Love expect the bar to be packed this weekend, and noted that during Wimbledon a party 70 people were reserved above to watch the final.

We don't just want to give the neighborhood tennis, but every day of the week, said Guillermo Rangel, 31.

At the moment it is still an experiment, but that's what we want to do.