India defeated Malaysia 4-1 to go on top of Super 4-pool





The Indian Mens Hockey Team came back from a goal to win 4-1 against Malaysia in their second super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 In the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Thursday. It was a milestone day for India Captain Harmanpreet Singh when he won his 250th cap for the Indian team. For the hosts came the goals of Manpreet Singh (17), Sukhjeet Singh (19), Shilanand Lakra (24) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38). Shafiq Hassan (2) found the back of the network before Malaysia. It was Malaysia who got the early scholarships better when they scored with their first attack when Shafiq Hassan found the back of the net. Malaysia then continued to dominate the property and kept the hosts under pressure. Halfway through the first quarter India started to claw back in the game with Dilpreet Singh and HarmanPrreet Singh who checked the midfield, but Malaysia continued. India finished the quarter in the predominance, but it was Malaysia who led 1-0 with the Hooter. In the first few minutes of the second quarter, India won five back-to-back penalty corners and four were thwarted. The fifth saw Harmanpreet Singhs-shot saved before Manpreet Singh, the most experienced player in Indias, bounced the chance and made it 1-1. A few minutes later, Sukhjeet Singh made the stand on the hosts as the momentum shifted. With the half hour around the corner, Dilpreet Singh picked up the ball in the middle of the park and drove it to Shilanand Lakra, who bend it past the Malaysian goalkeeper to bring 3-1. Malaysia attacked in the last phases of the first half, but Indias defense kept them at a distance. Start in the third quarter, Malaysia won a penalty corner. Krishan Bahadur Pathak, however, has brilliantly saved Indias Lead. The hosts wanted to focus further and continued to attack. Halfway through the quarter, Manpreet set up for Vivek Sagar Prasad, who immediately came 4-1. Malaysia looked to fight back and put together a few good movements while looking for their second goal. However, Indias Defense held and finished the quarter with their lead of three goals intact. India dominated strong control over the game and dominated the property in the early exchanges of the fourth quarter. Malaysia was not willing to admit, but continued to defend the defense of India's attacks, chased by HarmanPrreet Singh, helped to close the door to their opponents while the hosts came away with a comfortable 4-1 win in the night. India will play the Peoples Republic of China on Saturday in the Super 4 -Pool stage on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/asia-cup-2025-hockey-india-vs-malaysia-super-4-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos