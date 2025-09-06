Sports
The Duchess of Kent dies at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announces
Sean CoughlanRoyal Correspondent
The Duchess van Kent died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced with “Deep Sorrow”.
She “died peacefully in Kensington Palace last night, surrounded by her family,” said a statement on Friday, with flags about Royal Residences, including Buckingham Palace, now lowered to half a mast.
The Prince and Princess of Wales said that the Duchess would be a “much missed member of the family” who “had worked tirelessly to help others and support many causes, including her love for music”.
The Duchess, Katharine, was the oldest member of the royal family, married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
She will be remembered as a well -known figure on the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, where she handed trophies – and those who had lost comfort, famous including a tearful Jana Novotna in 1993.
King Charles, who is in Balmoral in Scotland, was informed of her death on Thursday, and there will be a period of royal mourning to the funeral of the Duchess, with dark clothing and troops on public tasks that wear black bracelets.
“The King and the Queen and all members of the Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in the mourning of their loss and memories of the lifelong dedication of the Duchess to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” said a statement, which was also interesting, really breaches of the real estimate, who was really committed to the real estimate, who was really committed to the real estate LACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACAcece.
Prince Harry sent his participation privately to the Hertogin family.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to how the Duchess of Kent “compassion, dignity and a human touch brought to everything she did”.
The Duchess was a great music lover – supporting charities and teaching music at a Hull Primary School, where students knew nothing about her royal identity and where she was known as “Kenten MRS”.
The date of her funeral has not been announced, but it is probably a Catholic service in accordance with the faith of the Duchess.
It is not confirmed which members of the royal family attend the funeral, in what will be a busy time for the royals, with a state visit by President Trump. Prince Harry will also be in the UK for charity events next week.
Perhaps the most famous images of the Duchess's life come from her performances in Wimbledon, where she was regularly seen to view the tennis and go to the court to spend prices.
She gave a shoulder to cry at the reported Novotna – but five years later there was to transfer the trophy to the Czech tennis star.
The duchess also spoke about her Deep sadness in the 49-year-old Novotna's death From cancer in 2017.
Although it was claimed that the Duchess later fell with Wimbledon's authorities about her attempt to bring the 12-year-old son of a affected friend into the royal box.
Tennis star Martina Navratilova placed her own tribute to the Duchess on Friday, with a photo of herself and the Duchess in Wimbledon and said that it was “surprising how many millions of people around the world influenced them in a positive way”.
Born as Katharine Worsley, from an aristocratic family in land in Yorkshire, the Duchess became part of the royal family in 1961 when she married the Duke of Kent, a grandson of King George V.
Princess Anne was one of the bridesmaids at their wedding in York Minster, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in the Congregation.
The Duchess took a regular round of royal tasks, but throughout her life she has also cut an individual path.
She became a Catholic in 1994, the first royal who converted to Catholicism for more than 300 years and described it as “a long -term personal decision”.
The Duchess was received in the Catholic Church by the then Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Basil Hume.
She became a volunteer in the Passage Dakeless Charity, who had helped Cardinal Hume to set up – and who now receives controversial support from the Prince of Wales.
Lady Esther Rantzen praised the Duchess for her support for the Childline Charity and said: “She was a great woman … I think her royal role was a pretty challenge for her because she was a pretty shy person and she had her share of diseases, but I could say she sacrificed herself because of others.”
The Duchess and Duke of Kent had three children, but another son was born still.
That loss in 1977 saw a period of intense emotional unrest. The Duchess came to the fore after a seven-week stay in the hospital for some Palace officials described at the time as “nervous exhaustion”.
It was an era with much less openness about mental health and well -being – but later she revealed how much she had suffered from “acute depression”.
Music was a large part of the Duchess's life and talked about how emotional it felt her, as a listener and as a musician, including singing in the Bach choir.
Her taste was eclectic – Choose the Ave Verum Corpus of Mozart if she Favorite piece on BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs – But also later talked about her taste for Gangsta Rap.
In later years she stepped back from using her Royal HRH title and spent more time working on improving music education for young people.
When Katharine knows, or knows Mrs., she lived something of a double life, working from the mid -nineties as part -time Music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School In Kingston on Hull, without parents or students who are aware of her royal background.
She spoke about talented children who are stuck by deprivation – descriptive “estates with Berlin walls around them” – and then set up a charity to help young people gain access to learning instruments.
The Duchess kept the “power of music to give trust and self -confidence” and said about her time as a teacher: “My connection will always be there. I love those children, I love East Hull, I would not have stayed there for 13 years if I hadn't done that.”
She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, 89 years old, and their two sons and a daughter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy5v4lgkqpo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bad Optics – Journal – Dawn.com
- Helen Clark, the only wife of the Xi Jinping military parade
- Jokowi is called the culprit of the nation's damage, Gatot Nurmantyo asks to try immediately
- The Secretary of the Treasury says that we and the EU must associate to “collapse” the Russian economy
- Alcaraz sinks Sinner in US Open Tennis Final, Herwint number 1 ranking
- Videos show the Plain Church shooter in the days of the gun shop day
- Archa Jain, Radhika Soni start strong in Utt National Ranking Table Tennis – ThePrint – Ptifeed
- 3.2 moderate earthquake taxes near Blazanton on Sunday morning
- Muhadjir: Arif Bumimera Mastermind Growth and Poverty Management
- One minute a day can literally give life for years
- XI and Putin to participate in the Summit Brics Trade without Modi
- Cook Government Backs State-wide calendar of large sporting events