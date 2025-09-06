Sean CoughlanRoyal Correspondent

PA Media The Duchess, depicted in 2000, was a strong supporter of music and tennis

The Duchess van Kent died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced with “Deep Sorrow”. She “died peacefully in Kensington Palace last night, surrounded by her family,” said a statement on Friday, with flags about Royal Residences, including Buckingham Palace, now lowered to half a mast. The Prince and Princess of Wales said that the Duchess would be a “much missed member of the family” who “had worked tirelessly to help others and support many causes, including her love for music”. The Duchess, Katharine, was the oldest member of the royal family, married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

View: The Duchess Consoles Jana Novotna after her defeat in the Wimbledon -Final 1993

She will be remembered as a well -known figure on the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, where she handed trophies – and those who had lost comfort, famous including a tearful Jana Novotna in 1993. King Charles, who is in Balmoral in Scotland, was informed of her death on Thursday, and there will be a period of royal mourning to the funeral of the Duchess, with dark clothing and troops on public tasks that wear black bracelets. “The King and the Queen and all members of the Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in the mourning of their loss and memories of the lifelong dedication of the Duchess to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” said a statement, which was also interesting, really breaches of the real estimate, who was really committed to the real estimate, who was really committed to the real estate LACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACACAcece. Prince Harry sent his participation privately to the Hertogin family. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to how the Duchess of Kent “compassion, dignity and a human touch brought to everything she did”. The Duchess was a great music lover – supporting charities and teaching music at a Hull Primary School, where students knew nothing about her royal identity and where she was known as “Kenten MRS”. The date of her funeral has not been announced, but it is probably a Catholic service in accordance with the faith of the Duchess. It is not confirmed which members of the royal family attend the funeral, in what will be a busy time for the royals, with a state visit by President Trump. Prince Harry will also be in the UK for charity events next week.

PA Media The announcement was affiliated with the gates outside Buckingham Palace

Perhaps the most famous images of the Duchess's life come from her performances in Wimbledon, where she was regularly seen to view the tennis and go to the court to spend prices. She gave a shoulder to cry at the reported Novotna – but five years later there was to transfer the trophy to the Czech tennis star. The duchess also spoke about her Deep sadness in the 49-year-old Novotna's death From cancer in 2017. Although it was claimed that the Duchess later fell with Wimbledon's authorities about her attempt to bring the 12-year-old son of a affected friend into the royal box. Tennis star Martina Navratilova placed her own tribute to the Duchess on Friday, with a photo of herself and the Duchess in Wimbledon and said that it was “surprising how many millions of people around the world influenced them in a positive way”.

Born as Katharine Worsley, from an aristocratic family in land in Yorkshire, the Duchess became part of the royal family in 1961 when she married the Duke of Kent, a grandson of King George V. Princess Anne was one of the bridesmaids at their wedding in York Minster, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in the Congregation.

The Duchess took a regular round of royal tasks, but throughout her life she has also cut an individual path. She became a Catholic in 1994, the first royal who converted to Catholicism for more than 300 years and described it as “a long -term personal decision”. The Duchess was received in the Catholic Church by the then Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Basil Hume. She became a volunteer in the Passage Dakeless Charity, who had helped Cardinal Hume to set up – and who now receives controversial support from the Prince of Wales. Lady Esther Rantzen praised the Duchess for her support for the Childline Charity and said: “She was a great woman … I think her royal role was a pretty challenge for her because she was a pretty shy person and she had her share of diseases, but I could say she sacrificed herself because of others.”

The then Prince Charles with the Duchess of Kent in 1974