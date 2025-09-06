Seven countries will look at India as continental champions when the Asian crickrades (ACC) Cup 2025 are in the hallway in the United Arab Emirates (VAE) on 9 September.

The tournament is traditionally held every two years, with Sri Lanka organizing the previous edition in 2023, when India defeated the hosts to lift the crown in Colombo.

Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list

Here is an extensive guide for the Asia Cup 2025:

When and where is the Asia Cup held?

The tournament starts with Afghanistan who records Hong Kong on 9 September in the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and ends with the final on 28 September in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two locations will organize the entire tournament with 19 competitions in which Sharjah misses.

What is the full match schedule of the Asia Cup?

The full match schedule for the 2025 tournament is accessible here.

Why does India organize the Asia Cup?

India was planned to organize the tournament according to the hosting rights schedule. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the tournament, it is played in the VAE because of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, organized by Pakistan, the two neighbors agreed to play each other alone at neutral locations in international cricket tournaments. Due to the logistics complications and the compact nature of the competition, the ACC decided to organize the entire tournament in the VAE.

Which teams participate in the Asia Cup 2025 and what is the format?

The eight participating countries are divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, Vae

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

The tournament is played in two group stage, followed by the final.

After the first group stage, the top two teams of each group enter the Super Four phase, where all teams are opposed to each other in a Round-Robin format.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Four will qualify for the final.

The entire squadrons list for the eight teams is accessible here.

! The ACC Mens T20i Asia Cup starts from 9 to 28 September in the VAE! Get ready for exciting matchups, while the top 8 teams in Asia come across for continental glory! #Accmensasaicup2025 #Acc pic.twitter.com/jzvv4wuxna AsianCricketCouncil (@accmedia1) July 26, 2025

Why is the Asia Cup played in the T20 format?

Until the 12th edition of the tournament, the Asia Cup was played in the 50 -over one -day international (ODI) format. However, the ACC decided to switch the format to Twenty20 for the 2016 edition to help teams prepare for the T20 World Cup 2016, because the Asia Cup preceded the ICC event for a few weeks.

Since then, the Asia Cup has been interspersed between the two cricket formats of the White-Ball T20 and ODI to match the ICC World Cup that follows.

Indias Win in Sri Lanka in 2023 was followed by the 50-over World Cup a month later, while this year's tournament is followed by the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

Why doesn't Nepal play in the Asia Cup?

Five of the eight slots for the Asia Cup 2025 were reserved for the ACTS permanent members: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The other three were assigned to the top three teams at the ACC Prime Minister Cup 2024, where Nepal finished.

When is India vs Pakistan and will they really meet three times?

India and Pakistan are not strangers to make the spotlight shine on them at global events, especially cricket tournaments.

It is no longer a surprise when both teams are grouped on mega events to ensure at least one sale game from India versus Pakistan, but organizers of the Asia Cup have done a better one by trying to make a competition by introducing a super four-stage of a Round-Robin style. This has led both teams to meet twice in the last three Asia cups.

However, the destiny and the results are not the organizers in the 16 previous editions of the tournament, just as the teams have never met in the final.

So yes, India and Pakistan could meet three times at the Asia Cup. Their first and most clear meeting is in group A on September 14 in Dubai. If they both qualify for the Super Four stage, they will meet again on September 21 at the same location.

The final of 28 September offers Cricket fans the chance of a third India vs Pakistan in two weeks if both teams are eligible.

Who are the top players to watch on the Asia Cup 2025?

Abhishek Sharma (India): The fact that the young top order fittings have succeeded in cutting a place in a very competitive T20-Indian Batting line-up is sufficient to mark Sharma as a to look in the Asia Cup. The 24-year-old has the highest career strike percentage of 193 among all batters in T20s and supports it in the format in two centuries and half centuries.

The fact that the young top order fittings have succeeded in cutting a place in a very competitive T20-Indian Batting line-up is sufficient to mark Sharma as a to look in the Asia Cup. The 24-year-old has the highest career strike percentage of 193 among all batters in T20s and supports it in the format in two centuries and half centuries. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Often considered as demonstrably the best T20-Bowler, the captain of Afghanistan consistently makes the list of top players at the end of every tournament in which he participates. Rashid, who turns 27 during the Asia Cup, has an international T20 experience for almost 10 years and is not afraid to use it as an all-rounder and a leader.

Often considered as demonstrably the best T20-Bowler, the captain of Afghanistan consistently makes the list of top players at the end of every tournament in which he participates. Rashid, who turns 27 during the Asia Cup, has an international T20 experience for almost 10 years and is not afraid to use it as an all-rounder and a leader. Hasan Nawaz (Pakistan): Pakistan is often criticized because of the inability of their batters to match the contemporary T20-Batting rates, but in Nawaz they seem to have found a solution to this problem. The 23-year-old has a success rate of 174, with a T20 hundred fifties in his 16 games.

Pakistan is often criticized because of the inability of their batters to match the contemporary T20-Batting rates, but in Nawaz they seem to have found a solution to this problem. The 23-year-old has a success rate of 174, with a T20 hundred fifties in his 16 games. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): If Sri Lanka India were to match and win a record-similar seventh Asia Cup Crown, their best batters must score consistently. Nissanka could only turn out to be the player to do it when he enters the tournament in excellent run-scoring form as an opener. He scored 30 or more points in eight of his last 10 T20, including three 1950s.

If Sri Lanka India were to match and win a record-similar seventh Asia Cup Crown, their best batters must score consistently. Nissanka could only turn out to be the player to do it when he enters the tournament in excellent run-scoring form as an opener. He scored 30 or more points in eight of his last 10 T20, including three 1950s. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): The Pacer with the right arm is a support pillar on the part of Bangladesh, thanks to his cross-format consistency. However, he is a striking executor in T20s, with a bowling rate of 17.5 and an average of 22. Taskin comes on the back of a few good home series against Pakistan and the Netherlands in the tournament.

Which top players miss the Asia Cup?

Some of the biggest names in Asian cricket will be absent in the tournament. These are:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) RISHABH Pant (India) Mohammed Siraj (India) Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)



What is the history, and who are the earlier winners of the Asia Cup?

The ACC was formed in 1983 with the aim of expanding cricket on the continent and bringing the regional teams together through tournaments such as the Asia Cup. The first edition was held in the VAE in 1984, where India came up with the victory for Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI tournament.

The tournament remained every two years until 1990, when Pakistan withdrew over the fractious nature of his relationship with India about the conflict in Kashmir. Politics continued to find its way to sports, and the subsequent Asia cup, in 1993, was canceled because the South Asian giants could not restore their ties. While India traveled to Pakistan for the 2008 edition, the VAE organized the tournament twice in the past three editions as a neutral host.

Holders India are the most successful team and have won the title eight times. Sri Lanka is not far behind, with six titles to their name.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have never won the title, but with Sri Lanka and two-time winners Pakistan struggling in 2025, this tournament can be their best chance of winning an Asia Cup crown.

Here is the complete list of former champions:

1984: India

1986: Sri Lanka

1988: India

199091: India

1995: India

1997: Sri Lanka

2000: Pakistan

2004: Sri Lanka

2008: Sri Lanka

2010: India

2012: Pakistan

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: India

2018: India

2022: Sri Lanka

2023: India

How can fans buy tickets for the Asia Cup?

Tickets can be purchased online or personally at one of the cabins at both locations in the VAE.

How do you follow and stream the Asia Cup live?

Al Jazeera offers live text and photo commentary of a selection of games, including India vs Pakistan and the final.