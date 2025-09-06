



Storrs, Conn. UConn Women's Hockey Head Coach Chris Mackenzie has announced the 2029 class on Friday after the day. The class consists of three attackers, two defenders and one goalkeeper. “We are delighted to welcome this first -year class in our program,” said head coach Chris Mackenzie . “As a whole, the class has attributes that we are looking for in players who fit our team culture. They are disciplined, difficult to play against and have a strong working ethics. Welcome to the UConn class of 2029!” Meet the incoming class Peyton Anzivino (Binbrook, Ontario) Vooruit Peyton Anzivino Comes to UConn from Binbrook, Ontario Canada, where she went to Saltfleet District High School. She played club hockey for the Stoney Creek Jr. Sabres. She will study practice science. Taylor Belchetz (Oakville, Ontario) goalkeeper Taylor Belchetz Join the Huskies from Oakville, Ontario Canada, where she went to the Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School.Belchetzplayed three seasons for the Mississauga Jr. Hurricanes. In 24 regular season matches in 2024-25, she placed a savings percentage of 0.942 and 1.41 goals at the average.BelchetzWas a provincial bronze medal winner in 2025 and was invited to the U-18 Team Canada Selection Camp in 2023. Struggle (Eageville, Pa.) Defense Struggle Comes to Uconn from Eagleville, Pennsylvania. She went to Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania.GrimleyPlayed for the Jr. Flyers Tier 1 in the 2024-25 season, and served as a team captain, a total of 45 points in 44 games played. She is a four-time Mawa League champion and four-time USA Atlantic District Champion.GrimleyParticipated in regional and national camps of the American hockey and was a national medal winner at USA Hockey. Callie McLean (Ottawa, Ontario) Vooruit Callie McLean Join the Huskies from Ottawa, Ontario Canada. She went to John McCrae Second School in Ottawa.McleanPlayed for the Lady Senators of Ottawa Jr .. In 2025 she was an OWHA U-22 Elite Provincial silver medal winner. In 2024 she led Team Ontario Blue Women's U-18 to a national championship, and served as an assistant team captain.McleanWas a double OWHA U-18 High Performance Development Camp Invitee in 2023 and 2024. She will study Allied Health Science. Learils Rich (Manotick, Ontario) Vooruit Learils Rich Join the Huskies of Manotick, Ontario Canada. She went to St. Mark's High School and was a triple MVP.RicciutuPlayed for Nepean JR in the OWHL for the past three years. She amounted to 59 points in 64 games and served her senior season as an assistant.Ricciutuis a double provincial champion. She played for Team Ontario Blue last fall and went to Nationals. She also merged three times on OFSAA. Ware Thompson (Sherwood Park, Alberta) Defense Ware Thompson arrives in Storrs from Sherwood Park, Alberta Canada. She went to the New Hampton school in New Hampton, New Hampshire, and played for head coach Craig Churchill.ThompsonNew Hampton led to two small school Nepsac championships. She was a dual all-nepsac selection, dual lakes region All-Star and two-time selection all-state. As a defender,ThompsonScored 19 goals and scored 54 assists in two seasons for New Hampton. She was a double USA Hockey U-18 Selection Camp Invittee.

