My most cherished memory Isau Ogun
Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medal winner, Isau Ogunkunle, has so far talked about his journey, starting with tennis, his ambitions for the Los Angeles matches from 2028 and more in this interview with Pedro Peter
How did you get involved in Para -Tafel tennis?
My trip to Para table Tennis started in 2010 in Abeokuta, Ogun State. At that time I had no idea that sports existed for people with disabilities. I worked as a shoemaker, repaired and made shoes, so it was how I earned a living. One day a gymnastics coach came to me and told me about Para sports and invited me to the Alake -Sport Center in IJeja. I went to the stadium with her. It was my first time that I saw disabled people play para -table tennis, and I was interested.
When did you represent Nigeria for the first time in an international tournament?
My first time I played for Nigeria during a major tournament came in 2011, at the African Championship in Ismailia, Egypt, where I won the bronze medal, despite my limited experience in Para -Tafeltnis.
What has been your biggest challenge since the adoption of Para table tennis?
There have been many challenges, especially when I started. One of the biggest problems was transport. I lived far from the stadium and there were times when I didn't have enough money to pay for transport. I would only walk long distances to train. Then there was the issue of support. As a new para -athlete, especially in Nigeria, where para sports do not always get the attention they deserve, I just had to do a lot. There was no consistent financial support and no access to high -quality training equipment. Sometimes I even trained without a coach, but I had to motivate myself. There is also the mental struggle to be in a society that does not understand or support people who live with a disability.
You have participated in different tournaments for Nigeria. Which stands out for you?
My most memorable tournament was the Paralympic Games in Paris from 2024. That tournament was special because I was confronted with some of the best players in the world and succeeded in securing a bronze medal in my class. What made it more special was that I was the only African athlete in my category to win a medal.
Does the government or your state celebrate when you return from international competitions?
When we returned from the Paris Paralympic Games, the federal government, especially the First Lady, Senator Olureemi Tinubu, organized a reception for all para -athletes in Abuja. We were honored, encouraged and even received some financial support. However, it was different at the state level here in Ogun. I was not celebrated when I returned. In the meantime I saw athletes from other states who were welcomed as heroes. That was painful, I will not lie, but I am grateful for what the federal government did and I hope that other governments in Nigeria can do better to appreciate and support their athletes, especially those who make the country proud.
Do you see yourself coaching others in the future?
Yes. At the moment there is a young man here in Abeokuta who has shown great interest in Para -Tafel tennis. He took me as a mentor and I took care of him to take over from me in the T4 class when I retire. I train him with the same techniques that my coaches used for me. We have already seen a number of promising results. I believe Nigeria has so much raw talent. I want to be part of the system that increases the next set of Para Table Tennis Champions.
How long are you planning to continue in Para -Sport before you retire?
My current goal is to continue to compete with the Paralympic Games of 2028 in Los Angeles. Then I sit down and decide what to do then, whether it coaches full-time or works in a development role for para sports in Nigeria. But to be honest, it is difficult to be athlete in Africa. We do not have the same access to financing, equipment or facilities such as athletes in Europe or Asia. That is why I always say that the government can only bear the burden. We need private sponsors, NGOs and individuals who believe in us. We have the talent, we only need the support to match it. We are currently preparing for the West -African Para games that arrive in Abeokuta in September. If I get sponsors to support myself, I can travel to more international tournaments and continue to build my ranking. In exchange, I will promote their brands. It will be a win-win situation for everyone.
What would you like the government and the public for para -athletes?
I want the government and the general public to treat para athletes in the same way as those who treat those valid athletes. We work hard and sometimes even more difficult to achieve results, but we are ignored or left behind when it comes to recognition, financing and opportunities. We deserve better facilities, better equipment and equal opportunities. We have dreams and ambitions, just like everyone else. We want to lead a meaningful life and make the country proud of the world stage.
What do you think of the future of Para sports in Nigeria?
The future of Para sports in Nigeria is rosy, but only if the athletes are supported. I have seen how much raw talent we have in this country. At recent national events such as those in Lagos, I was surprised by the number of new, young para -athletes with potential. When we go abroad, other countries respect us. They know that we are tough competitors, but for us to consistently compete at the highest level, we need more investments in training, development programs and international exposure. I believe that Nigeria with the right structure and support can become a dominant power in the global para sports. We just have to believe in our athletes and give the platform to shine.
You have worked with different coaches in your career. Which stands out?
There are many coaches that I have learned over the years, but coach Nasiru Sule, our current national coach, is the most influential. His experience has been very useful for me. I remember my quarter -final competition at the Paralympics Parisian. I was about to get a tough opponent, Thomas Massima from France. He had defeated me twice before, once at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Italy in 2023. I was already preparing for another difficult loss, but coach Sule pulled me aside and broke the game strategy: how to anticipate Massimas, when he is about to offensive game and how he reads his spider. I followed everything he said and it worked. I hit him for more than 37,000 fans.
