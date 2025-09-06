Sports
Seven best university football matches to watch in week 2: Bryce Underwood's first test
Finally, we have real university football matches to dissect and make legitimate collection restaurants. A long -awaited week 1 of the season exceeded expectations in some areas, but other people fell flat, including Arch Manning and Bill Belichick, two of the biggest names in the sport.
But the chance of redemption has arrived. A quasi-rival week is off tap in week 2, with a number of matchups with deep history, but now takes place between two programs that play in different conferences. The biggest match of the week is not known to have two teams with bad blood, but try to return pit schools to the Sportelite group against each other. Moreover, Belichicks Tar Heels has a Get-Right match against a hostile enemy.
Here is something to view in week 2, with takes from Sports illustrated Experts Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer:
Saturday, afternoon et, ESPN
Bret Bielemas Illini was a trendy preseason Play -Off Pick, due to a strong finish in 2024 and a favorable Big Ten scheme. But those CFP ambitions will be tested against the Blue Devils this weekend. Duke -Head coach Manny Diaz was aggressive in the low season and upgrade at Quarterback with the addition of Tulanes Darian Mensah, who threw 389 yards and three touchdowns against Elon into the opener. The game on Saturday, however, will only be Mensah's third against a power 4 opponent, he lost the previous two starts against Kansas State and Oklahoma.
Saturday, afternoon et, fox
A beloved rivalry between Midwest dating from the 19th century remains a staple at the beginning of September. This game is almost always that the last seven matchups are decided with 10 points or less since Iowa Shellacked Iowa State, 423, in 2016. This year Hawkeyes, a renewed attack in 25, promises some Lethargic in week 1 and better performance in Amas, Aime Staata Staatsverdacht Mark Gronowski. Iowa.
What Sis -Experts say:
Fischer: I will go with Iowa who gets the three and a half half, I mean, this is always a close series. It feels like it always comes to the fourth quarter, someone who makes a field goal, misses a field goal, something like that. I think these two teams like to play against each other. I think the conservative nature of both coaches will play it. So with that hook, give me Iowa to get the three and a half.
Forde: I like the way Rocco Becht plays. At the end, he made what Gutty tread pieces against Kansas State in Ireland. But I take Iowa. I think Iowa can win down here, because here is what I expect. They brought in Mark Gronowski, the quarterback from the state of South Dakota, and he did nothing last week. And I wonder if that is partly through design, who would not even break him out if we didn't have to do that, I said that when I saw the box score, that you don't change Iowa, Iowa change you. And Mark Gronowski was turned into a quarterback from pedestrians. But look, I expect more. I think they will break it a little more and they will win the game. So I take the Hawkeyes, not just to cover, but to win on the road in Ames.
Saturday, afternoon et, CW Network
This rivalry dates from a disappeared but has never been forgotten in the Southwest conference. SMU has not defeated Baylor since 1986, but has the luxury of allowing Beren I-35 to travel to Dallas for the confrontation. The defense of the Bears also looked porous in week 1 versus Auburn, who would not predict well when they take rule against the third team All-Accel Quarterback Kevin Jennings.
What Sis -Experts say:
Forde: Another neighborhood scrap where I go for my end of the week. Baylor at SMU, Old Southwest Conference Rivals. They play in Dallas. Smus only gave two and a half, and I didn't like what I saw in Baylor in the opener defensive. I think SMU has the weapons to take advantage of it and certainly win through a field goal or more. So I roll there with the Mustangs there.
Saturday, 3.30 pm et, ESPN2
Another rivalry that extends much further than the lines on the football field and dates from the civil war, should lead to a physical struggle with two dynamic quarterbacks. Penn State Transfer Beau Pribula seemed to be the role of a start -sec Quarterback with 348 Yards and four total touchdowns in his debut in Missouri, but Hell has to keep a healthy Jalon Daniels on Saturday. The sixth -year Jayhawks QB shoots at all cylinders through two games in 2025456 Yards, 80% completion rate and seven touchdowns and has a history of delivering the greatest moments.
What Sis -Experts say:
Fischer: I lean more to the home team instead of just hope and a prayer. I think the dependence on Kansas on Jalon Daniels is that team, to be that attack, Mizzou can remove him a little. I think that gives [the Tigers] Enough headroom to win with more than a touchdown at home. So I go there with Pats Tigers in this very important rivalry for both teams.
Forde: Pat does not go with Pats Tigers. I take Kansas and take the points. I just think this is a field goal game. I think it will be very close. I like what Kansas has done so far. I think Jalon Daniels is an incredibly dynamic quarterback. And the problem with Missouri, after watching the first game, they got skills talent, man. They have it. But the attack line has hit their quarterback a lot. Beau Pribula was really good [the] Penn State transfer. But he took a lot of hits. They have moved their all-American left guard to the left. And it has been a struggle. It will probably be more a struggle when you don't play Central Arkansas. So I'm going to take the hawks to cover and the tigers to win.
Saturday 7 pm et, ESPN+
You may think, this game will not be competitive, Charlotte lost his season opener to App State against 23. Of course, but we all watched trainwreck on Monday of a debut for Chapel Bill. The Tar Heels seemed to exceed completely against TCU and it is certainly worth paying attention to the question of whether the coaching experiment of Belichick College is completely outside the rails. North Carolina may not lose in week 2; But that's how the heels win that will look.
What Sis -Experts say:
Fischer: I go with my end of the week North Carolina and give 13 and a half in Charlotte. I was not impressed by the 49 people in that opener against app status. I think regardless of the [North Carolina] Quarterback issue, I think that is why this line is probably as small as it is. I think that probably plays in the hands of North Carolina, give me the Tar Heels to cover by scoring two touchdowns on the 49 people.
Forde: It was a divine disaster. I mean, I can't imagine. I can't remember any other real hype debut that went as badly as did. The first six minutes were great. And then the last 54 was the worst that ID ever had seen. I mean, it was incredible. [The Tar Heels] Did nothing good. Attacking, defensive, special teams. So that was something that I folded. I'm sorry. That was so bad.
Saturday, 7.30 pm et, ESPN2
Sam Leavitt showed why the buzz from the preseason around the Sun Devils was well substantiated with a monster week 1, in which he reached 330 meters attack and four total touchdowns. ASU Star receiver Jordyn Tyson also looked like Biletnikoff Watch List Honoree with 12 catches, 141 yards and two scores. But a harder opponent than Noordizona is waiting in Starkville, Miss., Because the state of Mississippi threatens to place a key in Arizona States Nonconference Slate for a challenging schedule in Big 12.
Saturday, 7.30 pm et, ABC
Quarterback Play could not have gotten worse for Michigan in 2025, but Underwood showed in week 1 why it looks a lot better. The true first -year students threw 251 yards and a touchdown vs. New Mexico and seemed to be ready than his years. But a defense of Brent Venables threatens to throw the sink at him in week 2. Oklahoma also has a much more experienced Quarterback in John Mate, which fits perfectly for the Sooners after connecting 81% of his attempts for a career-high 30 completies in his Norman, Okla., Debut.
What Sis -Experts say:
Fischer: If there is one thing that Brent Venables will do, it will stop the run and that will put even more pressure on Bryce Underwood, I think the hype about Bryce Underwood is not necessarily for this game. It is not necessarily even for this season. This is about building ahead for Michigan. And you like what you want to see, but he will eventually take his nodules, as every real first -year student will do, especially in an environment like this. And I can't wait to see it, because I think this will give us a very good indicator in terms of what that ceiling is for Michigan and ultimately, what is that floor?
Forde: This will be a different level. If last week we taught us something, it is expected that your young quarterbacks struggle in large competitions, especially early in the season, what this is. [Underwood] Throwed New Mexico and I only looked at the highlights of his Passeshe threw some great balls, but he threw a lot into traffic. Throwing in traffic against New Mexico and throwing in traffic against Oklahoma will be two different things. Find so well how that goes for him if he might be a bit wary about where he places his passes. But we also have Sherrone Moore who coaches this game for Michigan, what, I think, is a bonus for the Wolverines.
More University Football on Sports Illustrated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/week-2-best-games-michigan-oklahoma-bryce-underwood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Natick High School postponed football match because of the West -Nile -Virus risk
- Legislators react after hearing victims of Epstein
- Families hunt smugglers after Somalis disappears to Spain
- Artificial sweeteners aged the brain by over 1.5 years, study says
- The United States weighs strikes on Venezuela cartels, F-35 Warplanes Deploy: Reports | Donald Trump News
- Quiz! Match the cricket player with their unique achievement
- PM Modis First reaction to the friends of Trumps with Modi 'Note: Deeply appreciates the feelings – World News
- A small earthquake southern Jamestown has been registered
- Field Hockey Falls to the preseason Patriot League favorite
- Donald Trump asks for donations to help him “go to paradise”
- Russian Vladimir Putin has had version in China with China in Beijing | BBC News
- What happened to the former teenage tennis star? (Exclusive)