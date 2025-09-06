Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz's US Open Celebrations explained | ATP Tour





ATP Tour Violins & Golf Swings: Explanation about Djokovic & Alcaraz's US Open Celebrations Pair will be confronted on Friday in the semi -final at the New York Major September 5, 2025 Sarah Stier/Getty images Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in the American open semi -final.

To the mouth After his 2025 US Open victories, Novak Djokovic has unpacked two different Op-Court movements, both in honor of his daughter Tara. Recently, after his quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz, the seventh seed delighted, perhaps, confusing fans by pretending to take a nude snail from a bottle and then perform a shoulder-verify dance. This, he said, was to send a message to his daughter on her eighth birthday, explaining that the choreography comes from the hit list “Soda Pop” from her favorite film, Kpop Demon Hunters, the most watched film of Netflix ever. “We are at home to do different choreographies, and this is one of them,” said the Serbian superstar as they are still in court. “Hopefully I let her smile when she wakes up in the morning.” Djokovic, who is looking for his 25th Grand Slam Singles title, has also displayed his impression of a violin virtuoso, put his racket under his chin to use as an instrument. This step was also inspired by Tara, who had just learned to play when he made it up two years ago. While Djokovic make his way in the semi -final, other winners are also new movements. Here is a look at a few characteristic parties – and what they mean. Maybe you also like it: Alcaraz on Djokovic US Open SF: 'I want revenge' Alcaraz takes a wave

Who celebrates after Friday's game between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz? On the way to the semi-final showdown, the Spanish star used its racket to simulate a golf swing, a gesture that he directed to golf great (and friend) Rory McIlroy, who was in the stadium when Alcarez Reilly Opelka defeated in round 1. “I think I own it,” said Alcarez about the move after he waved a second time and celebrated his round 2 defeat of Mattia Bellucci. Read the full story Usopen.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-alcaraz-us-open-2025-on-court-celebrations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos