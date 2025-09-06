Week 2s Top 10 College Football matches: Michigan-Oklahoma, Rivalry games take top spots

Do you want to share your predictions, analyzes or thoughts on Saturday Michigan-Oklahoma game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].

There are not the top 10, heavyweight Slugfests of week 1, but this weekend Slate of College Football has a collision between Blue Bloods, age-old rivalry and harder tests for a few teams riding to victory in their season openers.

Never was a cloudy day. Here are the top 10 games of week 2, starting with a few honorable mentions and countdown.

Honorable mention: JMU in Louisville (Friday), Virginia in NC State, Texas State in Utsa, Arkansas State in Arkansas, Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, UCLA at UNLV

(All point spreads are courtesy betmgm. All kick -off times are east and on Saturday unless stated otherwise.)

10. San Jose State (0-1) at no. 7 Texas (0-1), afternoon, ABC

Roll with your eyes if you want, or claim a level of lighting that rises above bow madness. The rest of us will coordinate to see how Barm Manning plays against San Jose State, whether it is from Schadenfreude or real curiosity. It is one thing for university football, the most hyped Quarterback to struggle on the road against the title defender, but how he is doing it against a lower mountainwest opponent will be a remarkable data point anyway.

Line: Texas -36.5

9. No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) in Kentucky (1-0), 3:30 PM, ABC

The first SEC match of the season offers a small chance of repayment for Lane Kiffin, whose loss of house against Kentucky last season was the only conference gain for the Wildcats and Ole Miss probably loved the play -off of the Football Institute. New Ole Miss Starting Quarterback Austin Simmons threw 341 Yards and three TouchDowns, but also two interceptions in a big win over Georgia State last week, while Kentucky was won in an eight -pointed home win on Toledo.

Line: Ole Miss -10

8. Oklahoma State (1-0) at no. 6 Oregon (1-0), 3:30 PM, CBS

This added a little juice after the head coaches went back and forth over the inequality in resources between the two programs. Oklahoma states that Mike Gundy claimed that the ducks spent $ 40 million on last year's selection; Oregons then Lanning answered: If you want to become a top 10 team in University Football, you can better invest in winning. We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't. Apart from money, both terms are in very different positions that enter this game. Oregon is the tough favorite and wants to come back to the CFP; The cowboys rebuild after the worst season in 20 years under Gundy.

Line: Oregon -28.5

7. No. 12 Arizona State (1-0) in the state of Mississippi (1-0), 7:30 PM, ESPN2

Despite the fact that TCU Chapel Bill and North Carolina pushed into a wooden chipper on Monday, the BIG 12 were short in a few high-profile Power 4-Matchups in week 1: Cincinnati lost to Nebraska, Baylor lost Auburn and Colorado to Georgia Tech. These are the types of games that the conference must win to earn more in great ugly respect in the play-off rankings. Arizona State and Stud Wideout Jordyn Tyson traveling to Starkville is not exactly a selection framework, but the ruling BIG 12 champions have to play well against one of the SEC teams of the bottom. Credit to the state of Mississippi for a solid extraction of the road on Southern Miss last Saturday.

Line: Arizona State -6.5

6. Zuid-Florida (1-0) at no. 13 Florida (1-0), 4.15 pm, SEC network

Usf had one of the most impressive victories of week 1, the dismantling of a ranked BOise State Squad 34-7 and in the conversation in the conversation for the group of 5 Playoff place. Quarterback Byrum Brown, back from an injury that kept him outside most of last season, threw 210 Yards and ran for another 43. The Gaters and Quarterback DJ Lagway drove to a 55-0 win over Long Island University despite missing three field goals. Florida has a considerable lead in this matchup, although it cannot be caught looking ahead with road trips to LSU and Miami looming.

Line: Florida -17.5



USF Quarterback Byrum Brown was impressive on his return of an injury. (Nathan Ray Seebeck / Imagn Images)

5. Baylor (0-1) at no. 17 SMU (1-0), afternoon, the CW

Baylor showed a few flashes last week in the house loss for Auburn, in particular Quarterback Sawyer Robertson who winds it for 419 yards and three touchdowns. However, the bears were also cut by Auburn's hasty attack, allowing 307 yards and played from behind most of the game. Baylor now has to make the 90-minute trip to SMU and prevent them from falling into a 0-2 hole that would sear an offseasons that would sunk a value of optimism for a team that is being thought. The Mustangs, fresh from a play -off run in 2024, return Quarterback Kevin Jennings and have their first real test after an easy victory over East Texas A&M.

Line: Smu -2.5

4. No. 11 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0), afternoon, ESPN

If the hype was justified for the preseason, the Illini should take care of things at Duke on the way. Both teams, and quarterbacks, sparkled against FCS opponents in week 1, with Dukes, with Dukes Darian Mensah for 389 Yards and three touchdowns while Illinoiss Luke Altmyer threw 217 Yards and three own scores. These Blue Devils are not the basketball school Pushovers of Oude Under Manny Diaz, and a victory like Home Underdogs should increase their business as an ACC Darkhorse, but Illinois should have an advantage in the trenches, with an opportunity to validate that near-Top-10 ranking list.

Line: Illinois -3

3. Kansas (2-0) in Missouri (1-0), 3.30 pm, ESPN2

The border war returns for the first time in 14 years. This is a bona fide rivalry, one that dates from 1891 on the schedule and to actual violent warfare between the two areas in the 1850s, fought over slavery and state. Heavy stuff. Football rivement was torn apart by the conference of the conference, ending when Missouri left for the SEC in 2012. All-time records are disputed by both sides (Koks Kiss), but it is a tight fight historic and should be a good on Saturday. The winner will probably knock in the Top 25 ranking list next week.

Line: Missouri -6.5

2. Iowa (1-0) at no. 16 Iowa State (2-0), afternoon, Fox

This is the first time that a ranked IOWA state has been confronted since 1978 with an unresty Iowa in Cy-HaWK rivative, which ended in a 31-0 shutout victory for the cyclones. These cyclones, led by Quarterback Rocco Becht, look like a real Big 12 and Playoff candidate, but Iowa State is 0-4 at home against the Hawkeyes under Coach Matt Campbell and striving for back-to-back cy-hawk trophies for the first of the oversight of the end of the end, Marking Groningen. About Albany, and missed the fourth quarter with leg cramps.

Line: Iowa State -3.5

1. No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at no. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), 7:30 PM, ABC

This is just the second meeting between this Blue Bloods, where the Sooners win the Orange Bowl of 1976. It should be a nice Quarterback matchup between Oklahomas John Mate and Michigan True Freshman Bryce Underwood. Mate Baker Mayfields record for most passing yards in a Sooners debut with 392 last week against Illinois State, but how will he deal with what a solid Michigan defense could be? Underwood was impressive in the same way in his first lecture match, but is his performance available for a more talented defense and with a week of gamef film available? There are also some coach stories in this, with Michigans Sherrone Moore opposite his Alma Mater prior to a uniquely structured suspension, and Oklahomas Brent Venables hoping to ward off a hot-seat talk with a big win.

Line: Okahalah ktawlo -5.5

(Top photo of Bryce Underwood: Raj Mehta / Getty images)