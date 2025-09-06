



Next game: vs. Old Dominion 9/7/2025 | 11:00 am September 7 (sun) / 11:00 am Vs. Old reign History Princeton, NJ Despite a 10-save version of goalie Ruby de Frees The field hockey team of the University of Pennsylvania took Aloss in his first game under new head coach Scott Tupper Falling to No. 2 North Carolina Friday afternoon, 6-2, on the Bedford Field of Princeton University. The loyal attacking attack of the Tar Heels proved why they were chosen as the second in the country that came in this season. Quaker Nototemeal * Julia Ryan And Before Roberts were the goal scorers for the Quakers. * Riley Thomson And Lucy Mangat recorded their first assists of the year. * De Frees registered 10 Saves, a collegial career high. * North Carolina led Penn in Schoten on Doel 18-8. * Five Tar Heels scored at least one goal, with Charly Bruder leading the way with two. How it happened The Tar Heels quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and attacked from the start. The defense of Penn adjusted itself in the second quarter, as a result of which the rest of the first half did not allow any other goal. The cutter was five of its 10 rescues in the second quarter, because both teams do not score a goal in the period. After the Rest time Breaknorth Carolina, however, quickly expanded his lead and scored two more goals. Penn responded with a purpose of Before Roberts To end the period. Julia Ryan Then another goal added for the Quakers when the team started to pick up an offensive momentum, now only with two behind. The Tar Heels, however, were able to leave and scored the last two goals of the game in the last 13 minutes to close the 6-2 victory. Penn seems to be responding to Old Dominion on Sunday at 11 am, the game that also takes place in Princeton. Follow @pennfieldhockey on X and on Instagram for the newest about Penn Field Hockey and on the web on pennathletics.com. #Fightonpenn

