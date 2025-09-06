MHSAA Football Scores Week 2 of the Michigan High School season





Northville QB Cooper Derkach responds to Wild End against Lake Orion Northville's Cooper Derkach explains his confidence during a wild finish in a 14-13 victory over Lake Orion in week 1 by Michigan High School Football. The2025 Michigan High School Football Seasonis is going on. We bring your week 2 live scores and updates throughout the stateMHSAA -Football. Come back on Sunday for our top 10 rankings in every division plus the Super 10. Come back on Sunday for our top 10 rankings in every division plus the Super 10. This season, MHSAA -football matches will be broadcast on theNFHS -Network(Subscription is $ 79.99 per year or $ 13.99 per month for a monthly pass). And don't forget Tonominer for the Detroit Free Press High School Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week. Stream MHSAA football matches on NFHS network Here are the updated MHSAA -football scores and results of week 2. To your inbox:Sign up for our weekly Michigan Preps newsletter to get sports in high school and news directly to you! Michigan High School Football Scores Friday: Live Game -Updates Adams 31, Rochester 3 Adrian 24, Northwest 21 Almont 31, Imlay City 14 Armada 34, Croswell-Lexington 12 Athens 44, Pontiac 16 Bad Ax 34, Mayville 30 Bath 42, Dansville 0 Bay City Western 38, Petoskey 32 Beal City 35, Manton 0 Belleville 28, Fordson 18 Berrien Springs 32, Oteego 14 Blissfield 47, Hillsdale 28 Boyne City 36, Elk Rapids 0 Breckenridge 26, St Charles 6 Brother Rice 35, UD Jesuit 7 BUSHOAN 38, Coloma 14 Bullock Creek 46, Carrollton 0 Cabini 42, Parkway Christian 6 Caledonia 56, Reeths-Puffer 21 Camden-Frontier 58, Tekonsha 8 Carlson 68, Edsel Ford 0 Cass Tech 31, Grandville 28 Catholic Central 35, St. Thomas Meer Catholic 10 Cedar Springs 30, Harper Creek 20 Cedarville 52, forest area 0 Central Montcalm 28, Newaygo 24 Centerville 39, Stockbridge 24 Charlevoix 19, Cheboygan 6 Chelsea 35, Jackson 14 Clare 43, Brandon 20 Climax-Scotts 41, Potterville 13 Clinton 49, Madison 27 Cody 16, University Prep 0 Constantijn 36, Lansing Waverly 6 Dakota 30, The Creuse North 0 Handle Davison 23, from room 21 Dearborn 26, Churchill 20 Decatur 26, Bronson 20 Dexter 48, Monroe 7 Divine Child 35, Lake Fenton 0 East Grand Rapids 21, South Christian 0 East Jordan 51, Johannesburg-Liston 0 East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 14 Edwardsburg 40, St Joseph 37 Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port 36, Vassar 0 Escanaba 36, ​​Cadillac 7 Farwell 58, Osborn 0 Forest Hills Eastern 42, Greenville 14 Fowler 48, Laingsburg 7 Fowlerville 34, Marshall 30 Frankenmuth 21, Swan Valley 14 Freeland 60, Bridport 0 Garber 24, Powers 21 Gaylord 21, Kingsley 14 Glenn 41, Alma 0 Gobles 60, clear water 26 Goodrich 21, Lapeer 14 Grand Ledge 35, LakeView 6 Grant 35, Hesperia 0 Grayling 35, Benzie Central 6 Hackett 20, Allendale 6 Hanover-Horton 28, Napoleon 8 Harper Woods 27, Clarkston 21 Hart 16, Ravenna 8 Henry Ford II 41, Woods Tower 0 Hoban 23, King 21 Holland Christian 35, Comstock Park 19 Hopkins 42, parchment 8 Howell 35, Salem 20 Hudson 8, Ida 3 Hudsonville 37, East Lansing 6 Inland Lakes 53, Broeders 0 Ithaca 36, ​​Lawton 7 Jenison 23, Forest Hills Northern 7 Jonesville 38, Grass Lake 34 Kearsley 8, Bay City Central 7 Kenowa Hills 48, Paw Paw 27 Kent City 16, Godwin Heights 6 Lake City 34, Rosommon 28 Lakeville 28, Chesing 0 Lakeland 48, wall Lake Northern 20 LakeView 28, Chippewa Valley 7 Lenawee Christian 55, Bellevue 0 Leslie 34, Addison 8 Lincoln Park 27, Southgate Anderson 25 Lowell 49, Mattawan 20 Ludington 54, Mason County Central 13 Lumen Christi 54, Notre Dame 34 Mancelona 42, Harbor Springs 6 Manchester 54, VanderCook Lake 3 Manistee 36, Fremont 24 Martin 44, Marcellus 14 Marysville 23, Hazel Park 15 Merrill 44, Webberville 6 Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Beaverton 8 Millington 53, Standish-Sterling 14 Mona Shores 16, River Rouge 6 Montrose 42, Birch Run 0 Mott 28, Milford 27 MT Pleasant 35, SaginaW United 0 Negaunee 25, Gladstone 2 Niles 16, Lakeshore 0 North Adams-Jerome 42, St Philip 12 North Muskegon 33, Shelby 30 Northview 23, Vicksburg 21 Oakridge 15, Montague 7 Olivet 34, Lansing Catholic 10 On 21, Dundee 0 OVID lesion 43, MT Morris 6 Owosso 47, Cranbrook-Kingswood 19 Oxford 24, Groves 21 Peck 42, Merritt 20 Pennfield 34, Sturgis 12 Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Saranac 0 Pickford 57, Brimley 8 Plainwell 34, Galesburg-Augusta 20 Portage Central 41, Forest Hills Central 0 Portland 49, Sexton 12 Reed City 24, Belding 0 Richmond 21, Yale 0 RiverView 45, Milan 14 Rockford 30, Muskegon 26 Salt solution 50, Skyline 0 Saugatuck 40, LakeView 6 Seaholm 44, Evening 6 South Lyon 55, Kettering 6 Sparta 36, ​​Wayland 35 Spring Lake 49, Gladwin 14 Springport 43, reading 18 St Francis 42, Ogemaw Heights 32 St Johns 49, Ionia 16 St Mary 34, Central Lake 20 St Mary Catholic Central 36, Flat Rock 20 Stevenson 21, Utica 7 Stoney Creek 29, Lake Orion 20 Summerfield 40, Northwestern 6 Tawas 44, Erie-Mason 14 Tecumseh 31, Pinckney 21 Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hamilton 27 Three Rivers 21, Dowagiac 17 Traverse City Central 50, Parma Western 14 Traverse City West 32, Grand Haven 14 Troy 24, Ferndale 12 Union City 36, Maple Valley 7 Unity Christian 40, Schoolcraft 19 Valley Lutheran 42, St. Louis 0 West Catholic 34, Coopersville 0 White Pigeon 42, Hartford 0 Whitehall 48, Boomgaard View 22 Williamston 20, Hastings 8 Woodhaven 38, Huron 14 Wyoming 16, Homer 14 Zeeland West 28, West Ottawa 24 Thursday's matches Flint Hamady 38, Mumford 0 Mendon 28, Britton Deerfield 24 Western International 28, Douglass 6 Follow Free Press High School Sports Reporterjared RamseyonXorExtingyAnd e -mail him with tips and feedback at [email protected]. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Follow the Detroit Free Press on Instagram (@Detroitfreess), Tiktok (@Detroitfreess), YouTube (@Detroitfreess), X (@freep),AndLinkedInAnd like us on Facebook (@Detroitfreess). 