What happened to the former teenage tennis star? (Exclusive)

Have to know Jennifer Capriati was the second-youngest professional tennis player of women of all time when she entered her first tournaments in 1990

At the age of 16 she won Olympic gold, but shortly after her career was towed by scandal

Capriati had a big comeback in the 2000s and eventually won three Majors before they got out of the spotlights

In 1990, Jennifer Capriati burst into the ladies' tennis scene when after 13 years and 11 months the second-year-old player ever became to make their professional debut.

More than ten years later, she finally won her first Grand Slam, a victory that closed an incredible comeback. Since playing her last professional matches in 2004, the former player has stayed out of the spotlight.

A tennis source tells people from the former superstar: “She had to get away from the famous side and do her own thing. She tries to stay out of public interest, but still keeps track of the tennis world.”

Capriati's Early Success

Capriati was born in New York City in 1976. Her parents, Stefano and Denise, noticed her tennis potential at a young age. She always played around with the balls and the racket, “Stefano told People in 1991. So when she was 3, I said,” If you want to play so much, you hit the ball in this way.

A year later the family moved to Lauderhill, Fla., And Capriati started training under Jimmy Evert, the father of tennis legend Chris Evert. Jimmy told people, she just found me a lot of raw talent. She was a bustling child.

Jennifer Capriati during the US Open from 1991.

Professional sports/popper photo via Getty



The family moved to Wesley Chapel, where Capriati trained in the Harry Hopman/Saddlebrook International Tennis Center from the age of 10. Coaching director Tommy Thompson told people that he should be careful not to mess her natural skills, and explains that she is playing about adrenaline and emotion. You don't want to cloud that with strategy.

When Capriati made her professional debut in 1990, she reached the final in two of her first three Pro events. She also scored her first two wins on the top 10 players, and in April she went in the ranking at number 23. She quickly found approval deals.

When people checked in with Capriati in 1991, she said that part of what Shed learned in her Ealy Days as a professional, had to be meaner. I can't be nice on the tennis court, she said. I say to myself: 'Come on, you don't want to lose. Fight back! “I like fighting.

Capriati became the youngest player who reached a tour, the youngest player who reached the semi -final at the French Open, the youngest seed ever in Wimbledon, the youngest player who reached the top 10 and the youngest player to qualify for the seasonal championships. She was named the WTA newcomer of the year before 1990.

In 1992 she won Olympic gold at the Barcelona Olympic Games, where she defeated Arantxa Snchez Vicario in the semi -final and Steffi Graf, the best seed, in the gold medal match.

Her father was her full -time coach and manager. Everyone wants a piece of her, he told people. But I know when enough is enough. I will, as you say, “the bad guy.”

Jennifer Capriati after winning the gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Bob Thomas Sport Photography via Getty



Capriati's troubled teenage years

Capriati lost in the first round of the US Open from 1993 and took a break of the sport. She only played one match in 1994 and none in 1995. She was the girl-Next door with a great smile that could wipe the world off his feet, Paul McNamee, her coach in 1993, told people in 1993. But Jennifer couldn't live that fairy tale, so she went out. ”

In 1993, Capriati, then 17, was put in a Tampa shopping center due to alleged shoplifting of a ring of $ 34.99. The case was rejected. A year later she was arrested in a hotel room of Coral Gables and accused of owning Marijuana. She spent 23 days in a rehabilitation center in Miami Beach.

Her parents also divorced in 1995. Stefano told people in 2001, we teach parents to be almost as training at work; They don't give us manuals. In the mid -90s he was often criticized in the press to exert too much pressure on his daughter.

Jennifer is a classic example of a prodigy that has not always given the right tools to handle its popularity, fans or success, a source in Florida tells people. It was Nobodys error, but over the years she has had to deal with the difficulties in being a superstar, and all the bad atmosphere that goes with it.

Capriati's comeback

When Capriati returned to her tennis career and found success, she had both parents by her side.

He has changed, I have changed, and it is good now, Denise told people, and added: “Jennifer and I are now much closer. I am her mother and her friend.”

She started playing again professionally in 1996 and in 1998 she won her first singles match in a major in five years at Wimbledon.

Jennifer Capriati celebrates her Australian Open victory in 2001.

Paul Popper/Popper Photo via Getty



At the Australian Open from 2001 she became the lowest seed ever that the championship won when she defeated Martina Hingis to secure her first Grand Slam. “People who don't even know me were so supportive,” she told people after she won. “I felt the support grow, even in the first round, and it helped me to realize that:” Yes, I can win this, I can go all the way. ” And I did.

“Now we can post those negative comments behind me,” she said. “I always said this is the real self.” She avoided discussing her past in interviews during the rest of her career.

Capriati then won the 2001 French Open and the 2002 Australian Open. After she won the French, she was number 1 in the world, a ranking that she held for 17 weeks. She also participated in mixed doubles in the Grand Slams in 2001 and 2002 with her brother Steven.

Jennifer Capriati celebrates her French open victory.

Stephane Lenhof/Gamma-Rapho via Getty



Capriati's retirement of tennis and life now

Capriati remained a mainstay in the top 10 to 2004, when injuries started to influence her career. She told The New York Times In 2006 that they cannot play because of her injuries: “I wake up every day and my life has changed completely. She said she was stuck while she was wondering if she had to try to return to tennis.

She ended her tennis career with a record of 430-176, 14 singles titles and one double title. She was included in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.

Since his retirement, Capriati has usually stayed out of the spotlight. In 2010 she was treated for an overdose of drugs; Her spokeswoman called it a casual overdose of medication prescribed by her personal doctor. In 2013, her ex-boyfriend Ivan Brannan Jr. Hair from stalking and hit him. In January 2014, battery and stalking costs were withdrawn after they have 30 hours of community service and four hours of anger control, per completed NBC.

Jennifer Capriati in 2018.

Rob Prange/Shutterstock



Capriati, who lives in Florida, continued to avoid interviews. In 2018 she appeared rare The BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. A second source tells people that they think Capriati will find a way to stay involved with tennis.

She loves the game, whether on the field or behind the scenes, says the source. I think she will be in the game in the near future. “

She stays active XWhere she often shares her thoughts about tennis. In March 2024 she replied to a message and denied the claims she burned out because she was over played and her father, who died in 2015, pushed her too hard. She writtenI was not overply, I just came to the final and semi -finals of most tournaments and Grand Slams, I didn't have to play anymore. I didn't burn out, I no longer said to the insulting press and what they tried to provoke and lie. 30 years later and still have to hear the BS.

She said in another after That her father was treated like those who hit their daughters physically, verbally and emotionally. She said, my father was a teddy bear with a heart of gold.

That same month, She wrote I just came up with her followers to say that I love you all of you from the ground of my heart, because the support and love that is expressed means so much to me. I can't reach you all, but this is my thank you.

In response to a fan who thanked her for the exciting sports test she made, she writtenOk I'm going to cry, don't cry today. These are the reasons why I did it, for those who never gave me up and to inspire never to give up if it all seems hopeless and impossible. There is no thing if you have the courage to try to do your best.