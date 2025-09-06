



Minneapolis – University of Minnesota Head of Hockey Coach Bob Motzko announced that seniors Brody Lamb ” Luke Mittelstadt And Cal Thomas have been appointed team captains for the 2025-26 campaign. University of Minnesota Head of Hockey Coachannounced that seniorsAndhave been appointed team captains for the 2025-26 campaign. In the 105th season of Golden Gophers Hockey, the three captains are joining a prestigious list of players to play a leading role. The chestnut and gold earned a League record Seventh Big Ten Conference Regulary Season title a year ago and reached the NCAA tournament for the fifth consecutive season with a general record of 25-11-4. Lamb is back on the campus as the highest recurring scorer of Minnesota after a 2024-25 season where he set a career-best 17 goals to go with nine assists for 26 points, who were sixth in the team. De Byron, Minn., Native led De Gophers with eight Power-Play-Lang, in the top 10 national, and helped the team to a 15-2-2 record when he registered a point. He has been declared a B1G star of the week four times in three seasons, while he skates in 117 career competitions. Mittelstadt provided the Gophers an attacking boost of the Blue Line last season, in 18 points on two goals and 16 assists and the Dr. V. George Nagobads Unsung Hero Award from the team. A product of Eden Prairie, Minn. He set up 13 of those assists in competition game and ended with 15 points in 24 B1G matches. Last season, Mittelstadt also set a career high behind a Plus-23 effort and has a career of Plus-56 on 116 outings for the chestnut brown and gold. After serving a season ago as an alternative captain, Thomas remains a pillar for the Minnesota Defensive Corps while starting his fourth year in Dinkytown. Coming from Maple Grove, Minn., He fought back from early injuries to post one goal and eight assists for nine total points in 2024-25 and helped the team to win all eight games in which he found his name on the score sheet. Thomas was published in 105 games during the term of office of his Gophers and at that time has divided 157 blocked shots. Fans who want to look at the chestnut and golden personally can buy season cards or single-game tickets on GopherSports.com to see all 3M Arena action in Mariucci. The season starts with a home series 3-4 October against Michigan Tech.

