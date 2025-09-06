Novak Djokovic on the 2026 schedule





Novak Djokovic made a sincere warning about his future schedule after his open semifinal loss for Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old Serbian soon decided that he would concentrate alone or almost alone on the Grand Slams after his loss in the Miami final. Hinded by a series of physical problems this year, the legendary member of the Big Three is now considering a different approach to the Tour. While Grand Slams remains his top priority, the idea of ​​shorter matches in his mind is gaining grip, especially now that competing in the best-of-five sets against players such as Sinner and Alcaraz is becoming increasingly difficult. Asked for his calendar for the rest of 2025, Djokovic said his plans were uncertain after a single event. “I am planning to play the Athens tournament. That is certain. But apart from that it is still a question mark.” The Athens tournament is the newly relocated ATP 250 event from Belgrade, scheduled for November on an Binnhard Court. He could not predict his preparation for the Australian Open 2026. I think my chances are a little more in the best of three This shift in Focus stems from a season in which Djokovic has reached all four semi -final of the Grand Slam, proof of his persistent excellence, but did not go further. His losses for Alcaraz (US Open) and Jannik Sinner (Roland-Garros, Wimbledon) were, due to his own recognition, a result of physically surpassed. “The Grand Slam season this year … Not to say that I will skip Grand Slams,” Clarified Djokovic, “I still want to play a full Grand Slam season next year. But I love my chances a bit more in the best of three, a week of tournaments or the Masters Tournaments where you have a few weeks with a few weeks with a few weeks with. Novak Djokovic, US Open 2025 | Psnewz



Djokovic's way to a 25th As the 2025 season has shown, the youth and athletics of Alcaraz and Sinner have turned that benefit upside down. In their American open semi -final, Alcaraz's non -losing pace turned out to be too much for Djokovic after two sets. The Serbs tank was “gassed.” Djokovic's offer for a record 25th big title has hit a formidable roadblock in the form of the new generation of the sport. His statement about favoring the best-of-three competitions is a strategic adjustment to this new reality a recognition that although his skills and passion continue to exist, his body may not be able to support the physical hardships needed to consistently cut the best in the world about five sets. This opens a new chapter in career management for Djokovic, who has made no secret of his desire to spend more time with his family and who openly criticized the new 12-day Masters 1000 format this summer. With 100 professional titles to his name, he never suggested that Jimmy Connors Record of 109 titles is a personal goal. But who knows? That is a glory milestone that may only require the best skills and may not mean that they are confronted with sinner or Alcaraz on the way.

