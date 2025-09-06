Indiana High School Football Scores | Friday 5 September





Indianapolis The third week of Operation Football has been packed! View all scores from the whole state from week 3 of IHSAA football. Indiana High School Football Scores, 5 September Adams Central 41, Muncie Central 13 Batesville 17, S. Dearborn 14 Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Jeffersonville 27 Bloomington South 14, Terre Haute North 7 Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 7 Brownstown 56, New Albany 0 Carmel 48, Centerville, Ohio 0 Carroll (ft. Wayne) 52, ft. Wayne Concordia 7 Castle 56, Evansville Bosse 0 Centerville 38, Eastern Hancock 27 Charlestown 40, Madison 13 Cin. Country Day, Ohio 46, Indpls Irvington 0 Clinton Prairie 32, Clinton Central 0 Cloverdale 68, Owen Valley 0 Columbia City 61, Bellmont 6 Columbus North 54, Southport 0 Corydon 32, N. Harrison 29 Covington 44, N. Vermillion 14 Crawford Co. 20, Perry Central 6 Decatur Central 29, Whiteeland 14 Eastern (Greentown) 49, Delphi 24 Edgegenood 31, S. Putnam 30, 2o Elkhart 34, S. Bend Washington 13 Evansville feeds the 21, Vincennes 6 Evansville Memorial 44, Evansville Central 0 Evansville North 41, Evansville Harrison 6 Fishers 42, Noblesville 17 Floyd Central 58, Silver Creek 14 Ft. Wayne Northrop 25, ft. Wayne North 16 Ft. Wayne Snider 9, ft. Wayne Luers 0 Gibson Southern 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 0 GreenCastle 49, Frankfort 8 Greenwood Christian 50, Phalen 0 Hagersstown 41, Union City 0 Hamilton HTS. 35, Tippecanoe Valley 19 Hamilton SouthEasters 17, Avon 14 Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 13 Homestead 30, ft. Wayne South 10 Indpls Ben Davis 31, Indpls Pike 14 Indpls Chatard 33, Indpls Roncalli 11 Indpls Perry Meridian 15, Franklin 7 Indpls Washington 2, Christel House Manual 0 Jasper 20, Evansville Reitz 14 Kettering Alter, Ohio 35, Linton 0 Lafayette Jeff 42, McCutcheon 0 Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville, Ill. 21 Lawrence North 32, E. Central 7 Lawrenceburg 42, Speedway 0 Lebanon 37, W. Lafayette 34 Michigan City 30, Chesterton 13 Mishawaka Marian 21, S. Bend Adams 0 New Palestine 35, Yorktown 10 Northview 48, Sullivan 20 Pendleton HTS. 35, New Castle 0 Plainfield 35, Mooresville 14 Providence 28, Indpls Ritter 7 S. Bend St. Joseph's 43, Nieuwe Prairie 13 Southern Wells 21, Jay Co. 14 St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 24, Indpls Cathedral 6 Switzerland Co. 48, Clarksville 0 Tell City 39, Pike Central 14 Warren Central 49, Indpls N. Central 7 Washington 41, Forest Park 23 Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 17 Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcasted, rewritten or re -distributed.

