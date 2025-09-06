



The US had plenty to celebrate this week when its junior national teams delivered a medal sleeve of 22 stage finishes at the U15 & U19 ITTF Junior Pan American Championships 2025 in Rosario, Argentina. What unfolded in Rosario was more than just winning a week. The U15 and U19 squadrons showed talent and depth, with athletes consistently pushing each other to higher levels. It was an opportunity to see how much potential is for us. The U15 Boys and Girls National Teams were unstoppable and brought seven gold and five silver between them. Jayden Cai, Kyler Chen, Maxim Mouchinski and Kef Noorani Peru wiped in the semi -final before beating Brazil 31 in the final to secure Team Gold. Noorani then claimed that the singles crown over Chen, before he worked together again to take dime golden gold against Cai and Mouchinski in a completely American final. The girls corresponded to the energy with their own commander. Satya Aspathi, Tiana Piyadasa, Irene Yeoh and Abigail Yu Roll past Brazil 30 in the semi -final and repeated the Sweep against Canada in the champion match. Yu later hit gold in singles over Yeoh, while Piyadasa and Aspathi conquered the Doubles title. In mixed Doubles, Chen and Yu combined together to do Noorani and Yeoh for another American gold. What was most striking was their calmness, said Coach Gao JunThat supervision kept the U15 squadrons. They just just play for themselves. They played for each other, and that is what the difference made. The teamwork that we saw here is exactly the basis on which we want to build. With their excellent results, the US has now qualified for all U15 events at ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 in Cluj Napoca, Romania in November. In the U19 field, Sally Moyland came forward as the face of our dominance. Moyland stormed through the singles bracket and did not drop any match on his way to her gold medal victory over Puerto Ricos Kristal Menendez. Her remarkable run included 16 consecutive play victories against opponents from Peru, Brazil, Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico. Teammate Isabella Luo joined Moyland on the singles stage with a bronze, ending her campaign with an emphatic 40 win in the quarterfinals before she fell closely in the semi -final. Moyland was not finished with them and Hildy Chen grabbed silver in U19 Girls Doubles, while Moyland and Nandan Naresh Another silver added to mixed doubles. The U19 Girls team of Chen, Luo, Moyland, and Tashiya Piyadasa Fought its way to bronze. On the boys' side, Naresh and Daniel Tran Silver brought home in double while Daryl TSAO and Victor Xie Fought to earn bronze. The U19 Boys team event also ended on stage with another bronze. This year's results of this year's youth pan of American Champions have qualified the American U19 national teams for all singles and double events on WYC 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatt.org/news/2025/september/05/usa-dominates-in-rosario-with-22-medals-at-youth-pan-am-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos