College Football schedule, Games 2025: What to watch in week 2, TV channels, on Saturday kick -off times

On paper, week 2 may not be as attractive as the first week of 2025 College Football season. There is only one game with two arranged teams and some of the most prominent programs in America play tun-up games against FCS opponents before the game of the conference starts.

That does not mean that it does not miss any intriguing matchups. Competitors from the Football College Playoff competitors such as No. 11 Illinois have to travel to compete against Hough Power Four Competition, while the Prime-Time match between no. 15 Michigan and no. 18 Oklahoma opens two of the most iconic brands of the sport.

There are also a few intriguing rivalry during the Slate of week 2, one of which includes a ranked Big 12 -member in nr. 16 Iowa State.

College Football Week 2 Storylines: Gundy's Lame Money Excuse, Oklahoma's must-win, Border War's Return's Return's John Talty

Which competitions should you actually pay attention to when the season rolls? Here is a viewing guide to help you navigate the week 2 promotion.

No. 11 Illinois in Duke – afternoon on ESPN: This is perhaps the most hyped Illinois team. The Fighting Illini is exactly in the Playoff race of the College Football thanks to an experienced selection, with Quarterback Luke Altmyer. However, this will be the first real test of the year of Illinois. Duke tries to settle as a legitimate competitor in the top-heavy ACC behind the arm of the new Quarterback Darian Mensah, who had 389 yards and three touchdowns who passed in his Blue Devil debut.

Iowa at no. 16 Iowa State – afternoon on Fox: Little rivalry of the university football is just as tight as the annual battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy-especially in recent years. Five games since 2017 have been decided by one possession. Iowa State broke a six-game Skid in 2022 and won two of the last three. Don't expect much scoring. The Cyclones and the Hawkeyes have overshadowed 40 points over the past six seasons.

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon – 3:30 pm on CBS: In most years this would be an intriguing non-conference matchup between two legitimate competitors of the conference. But Oklahoma State is in a little malaise while it starts year 21 under coach Mike Gundy. To make matters worse, the Cowboys will be without starting a quarterback Hauss Hejny against the ducks – and beyond – while he recovers from a broken base ago in week 1. As the Oregon rankings suggest, the ducks are not slipped with then Lanning.

Kansas in Missouri – 3.30 pm on ESPN2: The border solution has returned to the Gridiron. For the first time since 2011, Kansas and Missouri will be confronted with football. The Jayhawks and the Tigers played every year when they were both members of the BIG 12, but Missouri's 2012 -relocation to the SEC PUT The Rivalry Series on Ice. So far. This represents the first of two consecutive matches of 2025-26. The two universities also agreed to play again in 2031 and 2032.

No. 15 Michigan at no. 18 Oklahoma – 7:30 pm on ABC: The only ranked matchup in week 2 also contains two of the most iconic brands of Football College. Michigan and Oklahoma also try to improve the Down seasons in 2024. It will be a tough test for the Wolverines, because they start with True Freshman Bryce Underwood at Quarterback for the Sooners. Oklahoma -Coach Brent Venables is 21-5 against first-year Quarterbacks (Redshirt and True), dating from his first season as the defense coordinator of Clemson.

The best of the rest

Virginia at NC State – afternoon on ESPN2

Liberty at Jacksonville State – afternoon on CBS Sports Network

Baylor at no. 17 SMU – afternoon on the CW network

No. 20 Ole Miss in Kentucky – 3.30 pm on ABC

UAB at Navy – 3:30 PM on CBS Sports Network

West Virginia in Ohio – 4 p.m. on ESPNU

South – Florida at No. 13 Florida – 16.15 hours on SEC Network

Army in Kansas State – 7 pm on ESPN

No. 12 Arizona State in Mississippi State – 7:30 PM ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30 pm on ACC Network

UCLA at UNLV – 8 pm on CBS Sports Network

Stanford on Byu – 10:15 pm on ESPN