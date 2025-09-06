Sports
Field Hockey opens 2025 season with Shootout loss at No. 14 Umass
“I am very proud of our performance today”, head coach Britt Broady said. “We left everything on the field due to double extension and a shootout. It hurts not to come up with the victory, this version showed exactly who we are, a ruthless, invested group that is together through everything.”
The bears came out on the attack to open the game, they made four total shots (three on goal) and generated three chances on the penalty. Defensively, the bears did not allow a single shot of the Minute Women in the first quarter.
Umass broke the scoreless stalemate 5:08 in the second quarter. Brown leveled the score on one with 1:44 in the first half. Brown's first goal of the season was scored by Smith crackedSmith's goal was assisted by Alexandra Madrid.
The Bears Out shot the minutewomen 8-6 in the first half and generated five penalty corners while he kept Umass on three. In the first half of her career, first -year goalkeeper Ellie Parker Put four shots in the first half.
Brown took a 2-1 lead 2:24 in the second half as Mia Karine Myklebust De Beren gave a 2-1 advantage. The goal of MyKlebust was the only shot for the bears in the third quarter.
Parker tied to a 2-1 lead that enters the fourth and made two saves early in the frame to keep the bears in front. The Minutewomen found the back of the net with 6:47 in the fourth quarter to bind the game to two.
Following the goal of Umass, Brown had three penalty corner opportunities and three shots, but could not find the back of the net while the two teams went overtime. In general, Brown had six chances in the corner in the fourth stanza, together with five shots.
In the two overtime hours, both teams had a number of chances to win the game, but neither of the teams could find the back of the net. Parker put two shots in the second overtime, including removing the ball from the goal line leaving in the second overtime to hold the game at two hours.
In the shootout, Lucy Adams Was the only bear who found the back of the net, Parker put one shot in the shootout when Umass deserved the victory.
As a team, Brown launched 18 shots (11 on goal) and closed the game with 13 penalty corner opportunities.
“This is a great first game for an exciting season ahead,” Broady added. “Ellie Parker Was excellent in goal. “The freshmen ended with nine Saves in her collegial debut.
Brown will compete against the second consecutive ranked opponent on Sunday 7 September when they go to Storrs, Con. Accept at no. 11 at 1 p.m.
Brown University Sports Foundation
The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift via the Sports Foundation can immediately affect today's brown bears, so that they can excel in the classroom and, more importantly, in the community. Click on here For more information about how you can support the bears.
Follow us on social
Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last
@Brownu_bears on X and @Brownu_bears On Instagram. Pretend Brownubears on Facebook and subscribe to the Brownathletics Youtube channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2025/9/5/field-hockey-opens-2025-season-with-shootout-loss-at-no-14-umass
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Duncanville is at the top of South Oak Cliff in Top-10 Texas High School Football Matchup: Live Score Recap
- Turkey's CHP to hold an extraordinary congress after the court rejected the management of Istanbul
- Donald Trump Rebrands Department of Defense As Department of War | BBC News
- Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it
- Donald Trump threatens the EU major reprisals: “discriminatory”
- The British Star Merr was forced to sweep while the deputy chief quit -Politico
- Pakistan to organize South Africa for Cricket Series in October: PCB – Sport
- HHS responds to reports on autism and acetaminophen: Schott
- An earthquake in East Afghanistan wipes homes, generations and ways of living
- Modifying ties: India-Us Congais? Trump calls Modi his friend, PM deeply appreciates
- The military expert explains Chinese equipment during the parade
- Virtual reality-improved Exergames for weight control: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies