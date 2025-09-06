Amherst, Mass. –

The Brown Field-Hockey Team Fought No. 14 Umass for a shootout, but eventually lacked a 3-2 seasonal defeat on Friday evening in the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.

“I am very proud of our performance today”, head coach Britt Broady said. “We left everything on the field due to double extension and a shootout. It hurts not to come up with the victory, this version showed exactly who we are, a ruthless, invested group that is together through everything.”

The bears came out on the attack to open the game, they made four total shots (three on goal) and generated three chances on the penalty. Defensively, the bears did not allow a single shot of the Minute Women in the first quarter.

Umass broke the scoreless stalemate 5:08 in the second quarter. Brown leveled the score on one with 1:44 in the first half. Brown's first goal of the season was scored by Smith cracked Smith's goal was assisted by Alexandra Madrid .

The Bears Out shot the minutewomen 8-6 in the first half and generated five penalty corners while he kept Umass on three. In the first half of her career, first -year goalkeeper Ellie Parker Put four shots in the first half.

Brown took a 2-1 lead 2:24 in the second half as Mia Karine Myklebust De Beren gave a 2-1 advantage. The goal of MyKlebust was the only shot for the bears in the third quarter.

Parker tied to a 2-1 lead that enters the fourth and made two saves early in the frame to keep the bears in front. The Minutewomen found the back of the net with 6:47 in the fourth quarter to bind the game to two.

Following the goal of Umass, Brown had three penalty corner opportunities and three shots, but could not find the back of the net while the two teams went overtime. In general, Brown had six chances in the corner in the fourth stanza, together with five shots.

In the two overtime hours, both teams had a number of chances to win the game, but neither of the teams could find the back of the net. Parker put two shots in the second overtime, including removing the ball from the goal line leaving in the second overtime to hold the game at two hours.

In the shootout, Lucy Adams Was the only bear who found the back of the net, Parker put one shot in the shootout when Umass deserved the victory.

As a team, Brown launched 18 shots (11 on goal) and closed the game with 13 penalty corner opportunities.

“This is a great first game for an exciting season ahead,” Broady added. “ Ellie Parker Was excellent in goal. “The freshmen ended with nine Saves in her collegial debut.

Brown will compete against the second consecutive ranked opponent on Sunday 7 September when they go to Storrs, Con. Accept at no. 11 at 1 p.m.

Brown University Sports Foundation

The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift via the Sports Foundation can immediately affect today's brown bears, so that they can excel in the classroom and, more importantly, in the community. Click on here For more information about how you can support the bears.

Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last

@Brownu_bears on X and @Brownu_bears On Instagram. Pretend Brownubears on Facebook and subscribe to the Brownathletics Youtube channel.